Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CDOT closes I-25 Gap Project express lane through FridayHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Colorado ramps up homelessness, housing efforts amid crisisDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver ranks No. 25 on list of best cities for remote workersSara B. HansenDenver, CO
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister
DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
Man accused of causing deadly crash in Denver pleads to lesser charge
A man facing multiple counts of assault in connection with a crash he is accused of causing that killed a man last year pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a plea agreement.
1310kfka.com
Trial to get underway for Fort Collins man accused in toddler’s death
Trial starts Monday for a Fort Collins man accused of killing his girlfriend’s young son. Jaime Rodriguez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Coloradoan reports police say Rodriguez assaulted the child in a store in March of last year because he was “misbehaving.” Police said two hours later, a family member found the child unconscious and took him to the hospital, where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The coroner determined the toddler died from strangulation. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man sentenced in fatal DUI crash
A Fort Collins man behind the wheel of a drunk driving crash that killed a person and injured another was sentenced 18 months in prison. Benjamin Eisenberg pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by DUI and a host of reckless driving counts. He was arrested in February after he rear-ended a vehicle, sending both vehicles off the road and killing driver Alana Thomas of Fort Collins and injuring a passenger. At sentencing, the Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge said the fatal crash was not an “accident or a mistake” but was the result of Eisenberg’s “conscious choices.” For the full story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Teens recall deadly shooting at Halloween party in Adams County
Two teens explained how a deadly shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning unfolded.
Suspect holding knife killed by deputy during traffic stop
A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.
Golden bar manager recovering after deadly hit-and-run in parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A bar manager in Golden has a fractured spine, broken ribs and more than 40 staples in his head after a fight outside his work turned into a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run outside Rock Rest Lodge happened Oct. 9. Michael "Jojo" Gause is now home after...
Woman killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and killed inside a home in Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. on South Mobile Circle, which is in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital, where she died.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. deputies fatally shoot armed man
Larimer County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot man, who they said charged at them with a knife. It happened during a traffic stop Friday night in Johnstown. Police said the vehicle was speeding on Frontage Road when officers pulled a pit maneuver, and the suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in his hand. Deputies said he refused orders to drop the knife, and deputies fired at him. Denver News 9 reports the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No deputies were hurt in the incident. Loveland Police will lead the investigation into what happened. For the full story, check out https://www.9news.com.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Louisville police officers shoot, kill man with knife after domestic violence report
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The Louisville Police Department said officers shot and killed a man who threatened them with a knife during a domestic violence call Sunday morning. At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the department said, officers responded to a domestic violence report at a home on East Street. When...
Woman accused of leaving deadly crash in Aurora with motorcyclists
A woman was arrested after Aurora Police Department says she left the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon that led to the death of a woman and left a man in critical condition. Valerie Zamora, 50, is accused of leaving the scene after being involved with a crash with a man and woman on a motorcycle in Aurora, police confirmed on Sunday. According to the Aurora PD press release, officers responded to the intersection with S Peoria Street and E Warren Place around 4:45 p.m. after a report of a serious crash with a motorcycle. When police arrived, the man and woman...
3 shot, 1 dead at house party shooting
DENVER — One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of East 70th Avenue and Broadway, which is near the Interstate 25 and Highway 36 interchange north of Denver.
Woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora
A woman was arrested after a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle that also critically injured a second person in Aurora Saturday.
Woman dies after being shot in Aurora home
Police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from a gunshot on Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
1 hurt in possible road rage shooting on I-225
An investigation into a shooting led to a shutdown of the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 in Aurora during part of the morning rush hour. It happened near the 6th Avenue exit.At 7:30 a.m. Copter4 video showed police cars blocking all southbound lanes of traffic and officers on foot walking down the highway, apparently looking for evidence. The highway was fully reopened by 8:30 a.m.Police sent out a tweet saying one person was hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. They said the victim said the shooting may have been related to road rage.There's no description of a suspect in the case so far.
2 arrested after juvenile shot, killed near DU campus in Denver
Police in Denver announced on Sunday the arrests of two men in connection with the shooting death of a juvenile male near the University of Denver campus early Saturday morning.
Man injured after reported shooting on I-225, Monday morning
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 225 near 6th Avenue, Monday morning. At about 6:44 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a report of a shooting, according to police. A man had suffered injuries that were not...
Louisville officers kill man while responding to domestic violence call
While responding to a domestic violence call in Louisville on Sunday morning, police officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly wielding a knife.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1