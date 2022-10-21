Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
You're Invited to the "Zoo Boo Spectacular!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
newbedfordguide.com
“I’m outraged, feel betrayed by how the New Bedford Public School system is handling our kids!”
“I’m outraged and I feel betrayed by our school system’s handling of our children. I know most reading this have had an experience where they have felt betrayed and spent the day worrying about their child’s safety due to a lack of protocol and more attention paid to sweeping things under the rug than handling situations properly.
Turnto10.com
First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike
(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: The Importance of Local Government
I have lived in East Greenwich for over 28 years with my wife, Dr. Patricia Flanagan. We have valued and enjoyed the many wonderful qualities that make East Greenwich an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family. At 16 square miles our town is small but we are...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Opinion: Let’s Talk: Mental Health Crisis & EG Schools
Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8). Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teen mental health was already a growing concern....
johnstonsunrise.net
A classic case of generous giving in Johnston
There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Another Education Report, More Rankings — We Need More Shelves
Do you think we have enough shelves and the ones we have, are they strong enough? In the past 30 years, there have been endless reports about the quality of Providence and Rhode Island schools. Last week the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council came out with yet another report. This...
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Waterfront Residents Endorse Council
On behalf of the waterfront community, we would like to commend the current Town Council for their honorable work in our East Greenwich Community, with added notability for restoring peace and balance to our waterfront neighborhood. Together – with Town Manager Andy Nota and Police Chief Brown and his staff – we are very thankful to have a caring honest Town Council, who approach controversial issues with proven intelligent, competent resolve. Through hours of service, they listened and took measures to encourage thriving waterfront businesses, while employing necessary safety methods to preserve our neighboring calm. We are grateful and proud to endorse them in the coming term, and look forward to their continued support of our town, and growing waterfront community!
Warwick firefighter honored for saving paddleboarder
Capt. Andrew Sisson was surfing in Tiverton when he was alerted to the man in need of help.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
After Sandy: Is RI prepared for another superstorm?
Ten years ago, Superstorm Sandy devastated parts of Southern New England.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River mother seeing cooking success whipping up dishes right from her home
FALL RIVER, MA/NASHVILLE, TN – A Fall River mom is finding success making tasty dishes right in her own kitchen. Home cook Tara Pacheco was recently awarded blue ribbon number 6 by online recipe site “Just A Pinch”. Pacheco’s “Pumpkin Bread Pudding” recipe was tested by the...
fallriverreporter.com
Portsmouth, Tiverton, Bristol, Middletown, and Newport respond to possible explosion that significantly damaged part of home
Part of a home was destroyed Monday and a firefighter was injured as several crews responded to extinguish flames at an area home. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, just after 5:00 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.
cohaitungchi.com
25 Things to Do in Narragansett, RI with Kids
Don’t miss the bumper boats at Adventurerland. Photo courtesy of Adventureland. You are reading: Family things to do in narragansett ri | 25 Things to Do in Narragansett, RI with Kids. 7. Hit the Rides at Adventureland. Eager for some family fun away from the water? Enjoy Adventureland’s bumper...
A New Home Has Been Made for Popular Fall River Pool Hall With an Exciting Future Outlook
There's no doubt about it, Straight Shooters Family Billiards has been a staple in Fall River for over 30 years. With the recent sale of the mill with places to be turned into a storage facility, Straight Shooters (among other businesses such as Laser Gate, Trader Jans, etc.) was forced to close and search for a new location.
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Oksana B. Fish, 87
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Oksana Bossy Fish, 87, of Barrington, died peacefully at home following a brief illness on October 19. She...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼
By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
