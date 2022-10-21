ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: The Importance of Local Government

I have lived in East Greenwich for over 28 years with my wife, Dr. Patricia Flanagan. We have valued and enjoyed the many wonderful qualities that make East Greenwich an exceptional place to live, work, and raise a family. At 16 square miles our town is small but we are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Opinion: Let’s Talk: Mental Health Crisis & EG Schools

Submissions are welcome – send to [email protected] The last day to submit an opinion column (or letters to the editor) about the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 25, two weeks before election day (11/8). Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, teen mental health was already a growing concern....
EAST GREENWICH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

A classic case of generous giving in Johnston

There was a classic case of generous giving last week inside SCD Sales & Liquidation, located next to Northeast Auto Body at 807 Hartford Ave. in Johnston. It also came from a man — Steven Day — who takes pride in helping the community help others. “Johnston has...
JOHNSTON, RI
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
eastgreenwichnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Waterfront Residents Endorse Council

On behalf of the waterfront community, we would like to commend the current Town Council for their honorable work in our East Greenwich Community, with added notability for restoring peace and balance to our waterfront neighborhood. Together – with Town Manager Andy Nota and Police Chief Brown and his staff – we are very thankful to have a caring honest Town Council, who approach controversial issues with proven intelligent, competent resolve. Through hours of service, they listened and took measures to encourage thriving waterfront businesses, while employing necessary safety methods to preserve our neighboring calm. We are grateful and proud to endorse them in the coming term, and look forward to their continued support of our town, and growing waterfront community!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
cohaitungchi.com

25 Things to Do in Narragansett, RI with Kids

Don’t miss the bumper boats at Adventurerland. Photo courtesy of Adventureland. You are reading: Family things to do in narragansett ri | 25 Things to Do in Narragansett, RI with Kids. 7. Hit the Rides at Adventureland. Eager for some family fun away from the water? Enjoy Adventureland’s bumper...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Oksana B. Fish, 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Oksana Bossy Fish, 87, of Barrington, died peacefully at home following a brief illness on October 19. She...
BARRINGTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

