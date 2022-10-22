Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards recognize Napa, Sonoma, Marin professionals
The North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners span a cross section of the business community, from the legal, nonprofit and business communities. The honorees were recognized at an awards event Oct. 20 at the DeTurk Round Barn in Santa Rosa. Fourteen winners from Napa, Marin...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Demand is strong, but North Bay manufacturers still wrestle with hiring, supply lines
Manfacturing challenges Here are key findings from the “Manufacturing Experience: Compensation and Labor Market Competitiveness” report released in May: • Manufacturers continue to cite the inability of attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a top concern — a problem exacerbated by the tight labor market. • Roughly 93% of respondents had unfilled positions within their companies for which they were struggling to find qualified applicants, and 89.5% said that they have increased compensation — including wages, salaries and benefits — to remain competitive in their pursuit and retention of employees. • Roughly 73% of manufacturers felt that increased compensation had helped keep their company competitive in their ability to recruit and retain employees. • While base hourly wages and salaries were cited as most important for attraction and retention, other benefits were also important, including health insurance benefits, bonuses and/or additional income opportunities, paid vacation leave, contributions to a 401(k) or retirement plan, paid sick leave, flexible work hours and dental and vision insurance benefits. • Sign-on bonuses for new employees ranked higher than accident or disability insurance benefits, life insurance benefits or flexible spending accounts (each of which are common and relatively popular). • The company’s culture and “being cared for” are important differentiators for manufacturers in the competition for talent. Source: Center for Manufacturing Research.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murdering his secret lover.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
calmatters.network
Will new laws stop thieves from taking your catalytic converter?
Sue Feeley was asleep in her Crescent Park home in Palo Alto on Oct. 8 when the sound of grinding metal woke her at 2:30 a.m. — and it wasn’t subtle. “The noise was insane, that’s how loud it was,” she recalled on Tuesday afternoon. Feeley...
calmatters.network
Buried car case: Former owner of the Atherton home had a long criminal history
Johnny Bocktune Lew, the former owner of the Atherton home where a buried car was found on Oct. 20, had a long criminal history, according to court records and news reports. He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in southern California, court records show. Although the second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements, Lew was also convicted in 1977 for second-degree murder and in 1999 for insurance fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
SMART approves $14.1 million for a second Petaluma train station
The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit agency’s board of directors has given the green light for $14.1 million to be used to complete construction of Petaluma’s second train station. In a unanimous vote at their Oct. 19 meeting, board members approved the funding allocation that allows for the construction...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Housing: What to Expect From Walnut Creek’s Next Wave of Development
What will Walnut Creek look like in ten years? Neighborhoods with big footprint properties will continue to appeal, but the march to maximize density is here. The “new” suburbia will include multifamily housing, like the townhomes recently approved on Walden Road and on Jerome Court under California’s Senate Bill 9, which streamlines the process for a homeowner to create a duplex or subdivide an existing single family lot into up to four units.
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Bohemians of the Peninsula
Dale Avenue is near where San Carlos Avenue intersects with Alameda de las Pulgas. On this heavily wooded street is a place with historical significance. The address is 125 Dale Avenue. What’s noteworthy about it, you ask?. It was built in 1872 by Nathanial Brittan, the son of John...
Early Polynesian / Australasian / South Indian settlement identified at Farallon Islands, Point Reyes, and San Francisco Bay area, California, in Coast Miwok and Ohlone traditional territories
News Release Stephen D. Janes, M.A., Ph.D.Lou-Anne Fauteck Makes-Marks, M.F.A., M.A., Ph.D. Ancient, megalithic structures at Point Reyes, California, traditional Coast Miwok territory, have been found to be part of an ancient mortuary complex, with spirit paths to the Farallon Islands and ...
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
awhspitch.com
Creek Park Plaza closure evokes protests from San Anselmo residents
The Marin County Flood and Water District has decided to close off a prominent dining area in the middle of San Anselmo, formally referred to as the Creek Park Plaza. Officials made this decision after declaring the adjacent bridge dangerous for recreational use. Although this decision may seem relatively straightforward,...
EWG
As ratepayers struggle to pay PG&E energy bills, CEO rakes in over 190 times the typical employee salary
SAN FRANCISCO – Pacific Gas & Electric’s CEO Patricia Poppe received $51.2 million in compensation last year, more than 190 times what the utility’s average employee earns and a tone deaf windfall amid soaring energy bills ratepayers can’t afford. Poppe’s compensation is almost double the amount...
61,000 homes are empty in San Francisco: report
"It is devastating to realize that for every person sleeping on the streets tonight, there are 14 vacant homes in our city," county supervisor Dean Preston said.
sfstandard.com
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: Let’s be honest about Marin ‘electrification’ — we’re boiling frogs here for so little gain it can’t be measured
On Nov. 15 the County Board of Supervisors will consider a new law to take another step in the “electrification” of Marin. The supervisors appear enthused, news reports indicate, and after passage they will try to convince every other Marin government to follow their lead. The new law...
protocol.com
Chief just opened a private club for female execs in SF
Chief finally has a clubhouse in San Francisco, but don’t call it a coworking space. The 8,600 square feet do include conference rooms, one-person Zoom rooms, and open-plan seating, but it also has a bar, lounge seating, and — like Chief’s other clubhouses in New York, L.A., and Chicago — a piano.
