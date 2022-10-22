Manfacturing challenges Here are key findings from the “Manufacturing Experience: Compensation and Labor Market Competitiveness” report released in May: • Manufacturers continue to cite the inability of attracting and retaining a quality workforce as a top concern — a problem exacerbated by the tight labor market. • Roughly 93% of respondents had unfilled positions within their companies for which they were struggling to find qualified applicants, and 89.5% said that they have increased compensation — including wages, salaries and benefits — to remain competitive in their pursuit and retention of employees. • Roughly 73% of manufacturers felt that increased compensation had helped keep their company competitive in their ability to recruit and retain employees. • While base hourly wages and salaries were cited as most important for attraction and retention, other benefits were also important, including health insurance benefits, bonuses and/or additional income opportunities, paid vacation leave, contributions to a 401(k) or retirement plan, paid sick leave, flexible work hours and dental and vision insurance benefits. • Sign-on bonuses for new employees ranked higher than accident or disability insurance benefits, life insurance benefits or flexible spending accounts (each of which are common and relatively popular). • The company’s culture and “being cared for” are important differentiators for manufacturers in the competition for talent. Source: Center for Manufacturing Research.

NAPA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO