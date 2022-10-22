Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
fox9.com
Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night
(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
KAAL-TV
Highlights from Debate Night in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – The midterm elections are just about two weeks away and Sunday night candidates from Minnesota’s top three races faced off in St. Paul. Our sister station KSTP hosted Debate Night in Minnesota where we heard from candidates from Minnesota’s Attorney General Race, Secretary of State, and the race for Governor.
boreal.org
VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
KAAL-TV
Fareway joins IA Sec. of State Pate’s efforts to combat human trafficking in Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Fareway Stores, Inc. announced on Monday it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative was launched in January 2022 and is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. More than 590 Iowa businesses and organizations have joined, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
kfgo.com
Latest poll shows Republican challenger Jensen with slight lead in governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Gov. Tim Walz, within that survey’s margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News. “They have a lean or...
kfgo.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
boreal.org
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
mprnews.org
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday
Strong winds and unusually warm temps are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Some areas will see periods of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight. We have an update on all that, plus a fall color report and a look at the week ahead. Almost summery. Our average Twin...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR certifies a state record hybrid sunfish
An angler caught a one pound 12-ounce hybrid sunfish from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has certified as tying the weight-based state record. The record fish’s weight ties that of a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Aaron Ardoff...
boreal.org
No sign of fall surge yet in Minnesota, but rising subvariants of global concern
Griffin Becher, 8-month-old sits on the lap of her mother, Stephanie Becher, and gets a sticker to receive after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination the first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Mall of America vaccination on June 22 in Minneapolis. Photo: Kerem Yücel | MPR News.
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
KAAL-TV
Driving test scheduling struggles
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Typically parallel parking is the toughest part of the driving exam. Well, people are getting more time to practice because scheduling an exam has become just as tough. Like most teenagers Sheryl Chaloners daughter couldn’t wait to get her drivers license. “She said mom I...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
fox9.com
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
boreal.org
Video: RSV is filling up Minnesota hospitals, ‘adding up to sort of a perfect storm’
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV for short, is slamming hospitals across Minnesota. “We are absolutely seeing a surge of RSV among other respiratory viruses,” says Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, with M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. “Emergency departments have been full, our hospital, our intensive care units have been full.”
Comments / 0