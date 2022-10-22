Read full article on original website
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
How The Grooming Project "Pawsperity" is helping parents who face obstacles find financial stabilityAmber AlexandriaKansas City, MO
Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
Can the 49ers rebound like last year? Jimmy Garoppolo weighs in
The San Francisco 49ers started last season with a 3-5 record, including losing four consecutive games after winning their first two. Everyone outside of the building believed it was time to panic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan even considered replacing his starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, with rookie Trey Lance ahead of schedule.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 44-23 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 44-23 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is what they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [S Talanoa Hufanga]...
Chiefs vs. 49ers: Arik Armstead, Rashad Fenton out for Week 7
Let’s look at the lists of inactive players for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers for Week 7. It was only a few days ago that the San Francisco 49ers looked like they were the walking wounded. From the season-opening injury to franchise quarterback Trey Lance, it felt like the franchise was cursed coming into a season in which they were expected to potentially make a run at a Super Bowl appearance and represent the NFC behind a young and talented roster that’s deep on both sides.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
NFL investigating officials after video appears to show them getting autograph from Mike Evans, per report
Two NFL officials may have found themselves in hot water due to their actions following the Carolina Panthers' 21-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 on Sunday. According to NFL Media, the league is reviewing an incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Sprains MCL in Week 7 win
Davis sprained his MCL in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Davis wasn't officially ruled out at any point, but he spent the entire second half on the sidelines and finished the game without a catch on one target. Coach Robert Saleh said the team doesn't expect an extended absence as a result of the injury, but Davis' status will still require monitoring ahead of New York's Week 8 home game against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Week 7
Smythe (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Smythe was limited at practice this past week after missing last Sunday's loss against the Vikings, but he'll return from a one-game absence to work in tandem with Mike Gesicki in Week 7. However, with just six catches (on seven targets) for 50 yards in five games to date, Smythe is off the fantasy radar as long as Gesicki remains the team's preferred pass-catching option at tight end.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
CBS Sports
49ers' Kyle Juszczyk: Suffers finger injury in loss
Juszczyk suffered a broken right ring finger in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Juszczyk briefly exited the contest in the third quarter but returned to record two receptions for 17 yards in the fourth quarter. The fullback will have surgery to insert a pin in his finger this week but plans on playing with a splint in Week 8 against the Rams. His status is worth monitoring moving forward, but he appears likely to play through the injury.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
CBS Sports
Giants' Julian Love: Sets pace with nine tackles in win
Love tallied nine tackles (five solo) and recovered a fumble in a Week 7 23-17 victory versus the Jaguars on Sunday. Love tied with Fabian Moreau for the team lead in tackles in the win, finishing with his highest total in that category since Week 3. The fourth-year pro also came up with a key fumble recovery in the second quarter, grabbing the ball in the end zone after Xavier McKinney punched the ball out of Travis Etienne's arm as he was approaching the goal line. Love leads New York with 50 tackles on the campaign, and he has added one sack, one interception and one forced fumble through seven contests.
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Dolphins score, takeaways: Defense keys Miami's win over Pittsburgh in Tua Tagovailoa's return
The Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday night was a game the 1972 Dolphins were surely proud of. Known for their "No Name" defense, members of the '72 Dolphins -- who were honored at halftime -- were treated to a defensive battle that saw the current Dolphins defense make two crucial stops late to preserve Miami's fourth win of the season.
