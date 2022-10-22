ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

An Ode to Jennifer Coolidge’s ‘Holiday Pour’ Joke on ‘The Watcher’

By Kevin Fallon
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXPAS_0iiOJKpE00
NETFLIX

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

This week:

  • Stanning Amy Schumer.
  • Stanning Jennifer Coolidge.
  • Stanning Grey Poupon.
  • Stanning Tony Danza.
  • Stanning Tinky Winky.

Jennifer Coolidge’s “Holiday Pour” Is All I Think About Now

I haven’t seen The Watcher , but I am still confident in proclaiming Jennifer Coolidge ’s character, a real estate agent named Karen, the best thing that’s been on television this year.

The horror series is based on a New York magazine article about a couple who bought a house in New Jersey (that’s not the scary part) and begins to receive unsettling letters from someone who calls themselves “The Watcher” (the scary part). The couple never moved into the house and the article doesn’t solve the mystery of who sent the letters—a bummer!—but the series fictionalizes what would have happened if they did.

It is, as friends and colleagues have told me, not entirely a mess , which is surprising given Ryan Murphy’s track record at Netflix . And Coolidge apparently steals the show, which, let’s be honest, is not a surprise at all.

Given the clip of her in the show that’s gone viral—and changed my life completely—it’s easy to understand why.

In the scene, she is having lunch at a country club. The waitress pours her a glass of white wine. Before she walks away, Coolidge’s Karen calls her back. She’s going to need an extra “holiday pour,” she explains. A holiday pour! This is entertainment as a public service.

What is a “holiday pour” of wine? Let me explain what I learned after reading an article titled “What Is a ‘Holiday Pour’ of Wine?”

According to the article , it is a glass of wine that is filled to the brim. It is the kind of serving you enjoy while on holiday, “when you don’t have to get up in the morning.” I would counter that it is the kind of serving you enjoy while living your damn life on a Tuesday or Wednesday in this rotten hellscape of a world we’re in. It’s 2022, babe. Every day needs a holiday pour. (But I understand the sentiment.)

I am immensely grateful whenever Jennifer Coolidge is on my television screen. I am even more thankful when she is on my screen delivering a line about food and/or beverages that I will immediately incorporate into my own vocabulary. Do you “ look like the Fourth of July? ” Well, it “makes me want a hot dog real bad.” And I’m going to need a “holiday pour” of wine to wash it down.

Breaking News in the Special Salad Saga

If you have eight or nine hours in your day, please contact me so that I can discuss the story of Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and the “special salad” with the depth and specificity that the topic deserves.

In lieu of that, know that exes Wilde and Sudeikis apparently got in a fight once because she was making her “special salad”—with her famous dressing that Sudeikis felt an apparent intense, emotional connection to—for her new beau Harry Styles. The internet tracked down a recipe that Wilde made once on the Food Network, and then the actress-director sent the Great Special Salad Saga of 2022 into overdrive by posting a screenshot of Nora Ephron’s Heartburn that had a recipe for a vinaigrette that, we can all assume, she used.

That was all an appetizer—the salad course, if you will—to my favorite twist in the drama. My colleague Fletcher Peters made a video and wrote a post about making the salad dressing herself (as Ephron says, everything is content!) and was immediately contacted by the director of communications at Kraft Heinz on behalf of Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard. Yes, Grey Poupon’s got a publicist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekov9_0iiOJKpE00
Kraft Heinz

“Grey Poupon Has Entered the Chat,” the email’s subject line read. (Phenomenal subject line. No notes.) Following its starring role in Wilde and Ephron’s recipe, the mustard is releasing a limited edition jar, with a name inspired by the title of Wilde’s new movie: “Don’t Worry Dijon.”

Just outstanding. I love it so much.

The Boss Is Back

It is very meaningful that, after a polarizing first season, the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… has chosen to fully embrace absolute chaos. Case in point: this new casting news that I 100 percent endorse.

It was announced this week that Tony Danza will play Che Diaz ’s father in the sitcom about their life. In the Season 1 finale, in which Che revealed they are moving to Los Angeles to shoot the TV series, they said what seemed like a throwaway line of dialogue but then became a casting imperative: “Tony Danza is coming in to read for my father. He’s not Mexican or Irish, but he is Tony Danza.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVBuM_0iiOJKpE00
NBC

Damn straight he’s Tony Danza. It is high time for the Danzaissance.

I’m Weirdly Thrilled This Kids Show Is Returning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iu94_0iiOJKpE00
YouTube/Netflix

My king gets to keep his purse! I am already exhausted by the inevitable discourse around the Teletubbies reboot , which hasn’t even premiered yet. (It debuts Nov. 14, which gives Tucker Carlson weeks to prep his tirade against Tinky Winky.)

What to watch this week:

The Banshees of Inisherin : If Colin Farrell doesn’t get his Oscar nod, we ride at dawn. (Now in theaters)

Aftersun : King of tender, moody brooding, Paul Mescal, broods tenderly and moodily. (Now in theaters)

Acapulco : This is a really fun series that flew under the radar in its first season. Rectify that for Season 2! (Now on Apple TV+)

What to skip this week:

Black Adam : Bold decision to cast the Rock as a superhero and strip him of all charisma. (Now in theaters)

My Policeman : Harry Styles, just because you’re handsome doesn’t mean you should be in movies. (Now in theaters)

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

How Is a George Clooney and Julia Roberts Romantic Comedy So Bad?

Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Tony Danza To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Danza has joined the cast of Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan for Season 3, Deadline has learned. He will make his debut in the Season 2 finale airing Sunday. Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price. Production on Season 3 is currently underway in New York. Related Story Tony Danza Joins 'And Just Like That…' Season 2 As Che's [SPOILER] Related Story 'P-Valley' Renewed For Season 3 At Starz Related Story Lionsgate...
TheDailyBeast

Celeb Nannies Side With Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Over Scandalous Tabloid Leak

Celebrity nannies are siding with Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis after the ex-couple’s former caregiver recently spilled intimate details about their split, saying it’s not the right way to solve a workplace dispute.The revelations from Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, published in a series of articles in the Daily Mail, came undergirded with iMessage threads that have provided the British tabloid with a steady drip of page views for a full week now. The ex-nanny looked after the couple’s 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter for three years, including during the time they ended their engagement in late 2020. Among her...
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”

Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

3:17 PM PT -- A tow truck just removed Leslie's car from the scene, you can see heavy damage to the front passenger's side, with his wheel almost totally taken off. 1:50 PM PT -- A rep for Leslie Jordan posted on Jordan's IG, saying "the love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set

After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
TVLine

A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage

The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
epicstream.com

Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Special Added Two Iconic Showbiz Veterans To Play Major Roles

ABC's upcoming live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast for its 30th anniversary since receiving the first Academy Award nomination for an animated movie will be proven special with the addition of two iconic personalities. Theater and country music veterans Martin Short and Shania Twain will join the show to bring two major roles to life.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
33K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy