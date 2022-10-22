ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven High School football team honors 2 fallen Bristol officers during game

 2 days ago

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As they took the field Friday evening, members of the North Haven High School football team wore two colors on their wrists.

Pink, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and blue, to honor the lives of two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty.

It was a way to honor the lives of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Lt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed Oct. 12 when they were ambushed while responding to a 911 call. A third policeman, Officer Alec Iurato, was injured in the incident.

DeMonte and Hamzy were remembered during a joint funeral earlier in the day.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Anthony Sagnella, the team’s head coach, said. “I think it hits home even more because one of the officers has children in the school system. That hits home. Hits home, real deep.”

In addition to the bracelets, the Nighthawks also asked for fans in the stands to wear blue.

The team held a moment of silence before the game.

“The athletic program and our football program is like a family,” Steven Blumenthal, the athletic director at North Haven High School, said. “When someone in our community has a tragedy, and a family like this has a tragedy, it always has an effect on North Haven.”

