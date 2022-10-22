Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Grave mistake: Memphis funeral home buries wrong person in WWII veteran’s plot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee family grieving the death of a World War II veteran was shocked to discover moments before his funeral that someone else was buried in his grave. “There were no technical difficulties. They got another body buried in daddy’s grave,” James Pharr, son of Thomas...
'Support your local growers' | Agricenter Farmer's Market changing to winter hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six out of seven days a week in the spring and summer, Memphians flock to the farmer's market at the Agricenter from all corners of the city. In order to understand why the market is so popular, attendees would only need to look as far as the farmers selling their local produce.
Mid-South’s first barrier-free women’s shelter opens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis. After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups. The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is […]
Lakeland Yard Sale Once Again Successful
In what appeared to be around 75 participants for this Fall 2022 Lakeland Yard Sale the sale was a big success even with the rains. This would be the at least the 14th event organized as a community yard sale for Lakeland in 8 years. Since the beginning it was a democratic process using a survey to choose the date. The last several times just using comments to gather consensus. The algorithm for Facebook has made the event gradually more difficult to share so we have had to get creative using more platforms and finding new ways to share.
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up
MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
Mississippi River Hits Lowest-Ever Recorded Water Level In Memphis, Tennessee
MISSISSIPPI RIVER — On Tuesday, October 18th, the Mississippi River gauges at Memphis displayed an all time low of -10.79 ft. This broke the previous all time record low set on July 10th, 1988 of -10.70 feet. For perspective, the average level is 4.00 feet!. The Tennessee Valley Authority...
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
Around Town October 20, 2022
The City of Millington Fall Festival will be held Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millington Farmers Market located at 5152 Easley Street. There will be booths with treats, craft vendors, food truck, hayrides and much more. Bring your carved pumpkins to be entered into the pumpkin contest. For more information, call 873-5770.
