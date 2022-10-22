ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South’s first barrier-free women’s shelter opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis. After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups. The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Lakeland Yard Sale Once Again Successful

In what appeared to be around 75 participants for this Fall 2022 Lakeland Yard Sale the sale was a big success even with the rains. This would be the at least the 14th event organized as a community yard sale for Lakeland in 8 years. Since the beginning it was a democratic process using a survey to choose the date. The last several times just using comments to gather consensus. The algorithm for Facebook has made the event gradually more difficult to share so we have had to get creative using more platforms and finding new ways to share.
LAKELAND, TN
WBBJ

Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
JACKSON, TN
WQAD

Why parts of the Mississippi River are drying up

MOLINE, Ill. — You've likely seen the dramatic images circulating social media showing massive sandbars, exposed islands and even submerged vehicles being exposed thanks to record-breaking low levels of water flowing through the Mississippi River, especially south of the Quad Cities. How can it be that areas like Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
millington-news.com

Around Town October 20, 2022

The City of Millington Fall Festival will be held Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Millington Farmers Market located at 5152 Easley Street. There will be booths with treats, craft vendors, food truck, hayrides and much more. Bring your carved pumpkins to be entered into the pumpkin contest. For more information, call 873-5770.

Comments / 0

Community Policy