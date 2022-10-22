Read full article on original website
CNBC
Judge rules relatives of people killed in two Boeing 737 Max plane crashes are crime victims
A federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of people killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under federal law. The judge said the next step is to decide what remedies the families should get for not being told of the talks with Boeing. The...
Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable
SPARTANBURG, S.C. Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants.
228 were killed when Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic. Their families could finally hear why
As the long-awaited criminal trial of Air France and Airbus began in a Parisian court last week, the CEOs of both companies took the stand as the names of the 228 victims of Flight 447 were read out.Airbus’s Guillaume Faury offered his “deepest sympathy” to the distraught relatives who packed the court, while Anne Rigail insisted the French national airline “will never forget”.The comments sparked furious scenes among relatives, who had fought for more than 13 years to see the two companies tried for involuntary manslaughter.“Shame on you,” Philippe Linguet, who lost his brother Pascal in the crash, shouted at...
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight
A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
After years of headaches, the US Navy's first stealth destroyer is operating farther from home than it's ever been
USS Zumwalt's Japan visit "seems ordinary" but "was actually a culmination of years of hard work and planning," the ship's command master chief said.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
US Navy's latest and most advanced aircraft carrier deploys for first time
The US Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier left on its first deployment Tuesday from Norfolk, Virginia, designed to put the ship through its paces and exercise with allies in North America and Europe.
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Former President Donald Trump purchased his Boeing 757 personal plane in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
F-16 fighter jet intercepted small plane in restricted airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away. According to an Air...
'Nightmare' turbulence injures 12 on transatlantic flight
An Aerolineas Argentinas flight from Madrid to Buenos Aires hit such violent turbulence that passengers were apparently smashed into the plane's ceiling and thrown to the floor.
