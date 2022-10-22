ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, MO

recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

With expected rain comes opportunity for rest with firefighters

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologists have forecasted rain coming up this week which will help with drought conditions in the Heartland. However, the rain is expected to help out other areas as well as local firefighters are hoping for some much needed rest from fire calls. Scott County Rural Fire...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts

Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
WREG

TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Drone12: Tower Rock

A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck

(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way

WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
