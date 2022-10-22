Read full article on original website
Related
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
recordpatriot.com
Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments
Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
KFVS12
With expected rain comes opportunity for rest with firefighters
BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologists have forecasted rain coming up this week which will help with drought conditions in the Heartland. However, the rain is expected to help out other areas as well as local firefighters are hoping for some much needed rest from fire calls. Scott County Rural Fire...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri is fast becoming a major player in growing peanuts
Seven years ago, things were tough financially at Triple D Farms in Sikeston. Commodity prices were down, and their cotton, soybeans and corn weren’t bringing in enough revenue. Cousins Matt and Clay Deane, the second generation to run the family farm, took a risk and decided to add peanuts...
KFVS12
Riverboat docks in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, the American Countess Riverboat is docked in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 21. The boat will be downtown until 5 p.m. You can check out future riverboat dockings here. The American Countess can carry up to 245...
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Week 10: Help 5 On Your Side ‘Tackle Hunger’ with St. Louis University High and Seckman High
ST. LOUIS — We are nearing the home stretch of the high school football season, and 5 On Your Side’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. This week’s matchup features the district quarterfinal, St. Louis University High School versus Seckman...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building
(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Belleville Humane Society hosts Howloween Pet Parade Sunday afternoon
A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
City of Festus under boil advisory after water main break
FESTUS, Mo. — After a large water main break Saturday in Festus, city residents are under a boil until further notice. According to city officials, an AT&T contractor hit a large water main Saturday on South Mill Street, which caused the break. Crews were able to repair the break...
KFVS12
Drone12: Tower Rock
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area.
kttn.com
James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs
James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products. “We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James...
mymoinfo.com
Authorities looking for two suspects believed to have stolen multiple items in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who they believe were involved in a rash of thefts around the county which included a stolen vehicle overnight between October 5th and 6th. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the first case happened in the 10500...
kfmo.com
Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck
(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wsiu.org
Darren Bailey makes stops in Southern Illinois Thursday on his state wide bus tour
Republican Governor candidate Darren Bailey is on a state wide bus tour and made stops in the area Thursday. Darren Bailey and his running mate Stephanie Trussell made a stop in Marion Thursday encouraging people to register and vote. Bailey says the current administration has put to many financial burdens...
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0