Bakersfield, CA

Pet of the Week: Flash

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Flash!

Flash is a terrier mix and he is about 3 years old, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He is named Flash because he likes playing with tennis balls and he is a “flash.”

For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.

