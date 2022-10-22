Pet of the Week: Flash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Flash!
Flash is a terrier mix and he is about 3 years old, according to Kristen White with the Bakersfield SPCA. He is named Flash because he likes playing with tennis balls and he is a “flash.”
For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.
Comments / 1