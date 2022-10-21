ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Former rugby league player, coach had CTE before his suicide

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gwdf_0iiOIcPZ00

The widow of former National Rugby League player and coach Paul Green says he had been living with a “severe” and undiagnosed case of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) before his death by suicide.

Amanda Green told The Australian newspaper on Saturday that a post-mortem analysis of her late husband’s brain had revealed signs of CTE, a brain condition caused by repeated head trauma.

Green, who was North Queensland’s only NRL title-winning coach, committed suicide on Aug. 11 at the age of 49.

Professor Michael Buckland of the Australian Sports Brain Bank said Green had sustained one of the more “severe” cases of the condition he had seen, which may have affected his impulse control and decision-making prior to his death.

“It was not him, it was the brain disease,” Buckland told the newspaper. “The only known cause for the organic brain disease is exposure to repetitive head impacts. I suspect he would have been coping with stuff he didn’t understand for quite a while.

“He didn’t have mental health problems; he just couldn’t control stuff that was going on in his head.”

Amanda Green said she had had suspected her husband was not living with depression as had been speculated originally and said the diagnosis afforded some “peace and relief” to the family, including her son and daughter.

“I was able to sit (son) Jed down and explain ‘Daddy’s brain was sick, that’s why he did what he did’. The diagnosis has helped them understand what happened,” she said.

“For my daughter Emerson it has also given her a sense of relief because of what’s being said (that Green had depression). She now understands that he wasn’t in that space and there’s nothing we could have done because he was sick. We just didn’t know it.”

Adding to the worldwide cases of CTE among National Football League players and those in other contact sports, former Australian rules football players Danny Frawley and Shane Tuck were both diagnosed with CTE following their deaths, while former South Sydney NRL player Mario Fenech has been diagnosed with the condition.

Green coached the North Queensland Cowboys to the NRL title in 2015 and played 162 matches for five NRL teams from 1994 to 2004. He played two tests for Australia and 10 State of Origin matches for Queensland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Late rugby league great Paul Green diagnosed with degenerative brain disease

NRL great Paul Green has been diagnosed with degenerative brain disease CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) in the aftermath of his death. There was an outpouring of emotion in the league world when Green took his own life at his Brisbane home in August, aged 49. In an interview with the...
Daily Mail

Vocal athletes warned to 'pull their heads in' or lose lucrative sponsorship deals as Gina Rinehart terminates $15million deal with Netball Australia over racism scandal

Sponsors have warned athletes to 'pull their heads in' as they consider withdrawing their support from clubs like Gina Rinehart. The billionaire has drawn a wave of support after her company Hancock Prospecting ripped up its $15million sponsorship deal with Netball Australia on Saturday. Ms Hancock blamed 'virtue signalling' for...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
101K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy