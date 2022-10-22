ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Alleged Oxford School Shooter to Plead Guilty, Prosecutors Say

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
David Guralnick-Pool/Getty

Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of killing four students and injuring seven others in a Michigan school shooting, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges against him next week, prosecutors said Friday. He faces a count of terrorism as well as several charges of first-degree murder. Crumbley was 15 when the shooting happened last November at Oxford High School, and his parents also face charges of involuntary manslaughter. Their trial is scheduled to start in January after several delays. Crumbley first pleaded not guilty and will receive no plea deal if he does go forward with a guilty plea, Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said.

Read it at CNN

Comments / 0

The 16-Year-Old Who Shot And Killed 4 Students At A Michigan High School Has Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism And 23 Other Charges

The 16-year-old who used a gun purchased by his parents to kill four students and injure seven other people at a Michigan high school last year has pleaded guilty. In a packed courtroom packed on Monday morning, as several victims’ families looked on, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Ethan Crumbley Pleads Guilty to Oxford High School Mass Shooting

Michigan teenager Ethan Crumbley admitted on Monday to killing four students and wounding several others in a mass shooting last year.In a packed hearing in Oakland County court, the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him—including one count of terrorism causing death—in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 massacre at Oxford High School. Wearing an orange jumpsuit and white mask, Crumbley admitted that he hid a gun in his backpack and pulled it out in the bathroom before opening fire on his classmates. In addition to killing 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. Authorities have pinned some responsibility on Crumbley’s parents, portraying them as a dysfunctional pair who ignored their son’s mental health needs and happily provided a gun as a gift just days before the attack. They also face charges. Crumbley, 16, is due in court Monday.
The Detroit Free Press

Plea expected today in Oxford shooting

Good morning, today is Monday. Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of killing four fellow students at Oxford High School last year, is expected to plead guilty this morning. Six others and a teacher were also wounded. "We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24...
Oxford High School parent reacts to possible guilty plea from school shooter

OXFORD, Mich. - Accused Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty on Monday. He's accused of killing four students, injuring 6 other students, and a teacher. Investigators say this say was a calculated crime to shoot and kill multiple people at oxford high school on...
