Alleged Oxford School Shooter to Plead Guilty, Prosecutors Say
Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old accused of killing four students and injuring seven others in a Michigan school shooting, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges against him next week, prosecutors said Friday. He faces a count of terrorism as well as several charges of first-degree murder. Crumbley was 15 when the shooting happened last November at Oxford High School, and his parents also face charges of involuntary manslaughter. Their trial is scheduled to start in January after several delays. Crumbley first pleaded not guilty and will receive no plea deal if he does go forward with a guilty plea, Oakland County Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams said.
