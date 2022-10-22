ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

Love Is Blind: Does Andrew Need Eyedrops to Cry or to See?

Reality TV shows, especially of the dating variety, may use all manner of tricks to fabricate drama. But one thing they don't have to invent? Personalities. Love Is Blind, like its many predecessors, casts contestants with love-’em-or-hate-’em attitudes, and on the just-released season three of the hit Netflix show, Andrew has taken an early lead for Most Memeable Oddball.
Elite Daily

Zanab & Cole From Love Is Blind Have 1 Major Thing In Common

Love Is Blind Season 3 is in full swing and couples are already popping the question. Zanab Jaffrey was pictured in the new season’s trailer in a wedding dress so you already know she’ll be walking down the aisle. Zanab made plenty of connections in the pods, but she really hit it off with Cole Barnett. Will they find love? Before diving into their relationship, here’s what you need to know about the 32-year-old reality star’s real job, Instagram, and facts.
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
In Touch Weekly

What Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Stars Adam and Danielle Busby’s Net Worth? Jobs, Details, More

Raising six little girls is an expensive task — just ask OutDaughtered stars Adam and Danielle Busby! The husband-and-wife duo live in a gorgeous house and always have their six cuties — big sister Blayke and quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel — in precious matching outfits, which has many questioning just how much the pair are worth. Keep scrolling to find out how Adam and Danielle Busby make their money.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives': Kody & Meri Brown Speak Out About Their 'Amicable' Yet Seemingly Painful Relationship

Months after his dramatic split from wife Christine Brown made headlines, Sister Wives leading man Kody Brown is speaking out surrounding the status of the “amicable” relationship he has with his spiritual wife, Meri Brown. "I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation," Kody spilled during the latest installment of the long-running TLC reality series, which hit airwaves on Sunday, October 16.'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY BROWN MARRIAGE CRUMBLESThough the TV staple described his marriage as being "an amiable relationship," he questioned how, exactly, Meri views...
Popculture

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore

Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere’s daughter, Kaya, had ‘trauma reaction’ to separation from mom

Hayden Panettiere described the “trauma reaction” her daughter, Kaya, experienced after her ex Wladimir Klitschko obtained full custody. The actress said in the “Today” show’s sneak peek of her “Red Table Talk” episode, which will be released in full on Wednesday, that the 7-year-old went to Ukraine to live with the retired boxer in 2018 and then began “asking other women if she can call them Mommy.” Panettiere, 33, said her “breath hitched” and her “heart stopped” when Klitschko, 46, told her that. “He was laughing,” the “Nashville” alum claimed to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and guest co-host Kelly Osbourne. “He didn’t get...

