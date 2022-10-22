ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Back in the 70s after frigid week

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

An arctic front that brought metro Atlanta’s first 30-degree temperatures of the season is expected to give way to warmer temperatures this weekend.

The puffer jackets can finally return to your closet and stay there for a little longer, but you may still want to keep the comforter on your bed. Saturday will start off frigid in the low 40s and we’ll reach about 60 degrees by the latter half of the morning.

“Chilly start for sure, but no frost or freeze,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said.

The afternoon will be noticeably warmer than it’s been the last few days. A high of 74 degrees and partly cloudy skies will make it much more comfortable to enjoy the outdoors. The last time Atlanta reached 70 degrees was Monday, which seems longer than it really is after such cold temperatures.

“That cold air is pulling away. Warm air building in from the west and that’s going to impact us as we move into the weekend,” Nitz said.

The dry spell continues, and though Nitz said October is the driest month of the year, a little rain wouldn’t hurt. We will remain dry until about Wednesday when a 30% chance of rain begins to move into the forecast.

“Bottom line is, we need some rain, but we’ve got dry weather here on the five-day forecast. Mostly sunny this weekend. It’s going to be beautiful,” Nitz said.

Sunday will be much like Saturday with a high of 75 degrees and a low of 46 degrees. It will continue warming up until about the end of the week, but we won’t be seeing 30-degree weather yet.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Little 5 Points Halloween Festival will start at noon both Saturday and Sunday. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The community event features live entertainment, a scavenger hunt, skate ramp, artist market, food trucks, drag queen karaoke and ghost tours.

The Atlanta Botanical Garden is hosting “ Goblins in the Garden ” on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The garden will bring live music, pumpkin decorating, a children’s ride-on-train, chef demonstrations and much more to enjoy with the kids.

