Alanis Morissette says that her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, calls her by her full name instead of 'mom'

By Palmer Haasch
 2 days ago
Alanis Morissette said that her daughter sometimes calls her by her full name.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

  • Alanis Morissette said that her daughter calls her by her full name instead of "mom."
  • Morissette said that her daughter noticed that no one used her name in "personal environments."
  • Morissette said that her three children listen to her music, even when she tells them not to.

Alanis Morissette said that her 6-year-old daughter doesn't call her "mom" — instead, she addresses her by her full name.

Morissette appeared on the Gary Bryan Morning Show on Thursday, speaking both about her iconic 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" and her three children.

"My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we're in personal environments," Morissette said on the show approximately 11 minutes in.

"So instead of saying 'mom,' she'll say, 'Alanis Morissette,'' Morissette said, dramatically enunciating her own name in an imitation of her daughter. "I'm like, 'Yes?'"

Morissette and her husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway share three children together : 3-year-old Winter Mercy, 6-year-old Onyx Solace, and 11-year-old Ever Imre. In 2020, she spoke to Health about her parental philosophy of "unschooling" her children , committing to "child-led education" in which she facilitates a "deep dive" into the topics that her children are visibly interested in.

In a June 23 post for Onyx's birthday, Morissette called her daughter her "absolute Dream-girl-daughter," saying that she was "everything i prayed for, multiplied by a million." In the photo, Onyx is smiling and appears to be holding a bird in her arms.

Morissette, who won her first Grammy awards in 1996 for "Jagged Little Pill" and the song "You Oughta Know," said that her children listen to her award-winning discography.

"Even when I'm like, 'Ah, shut that off,'" Morissette said. "They're so sweet."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

