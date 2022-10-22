The coronavirus pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis. And while Toledo and other northwest Ohio school districts weren’t among the 26 large urban school districts analyzed in the national education progress results, those schools have seen a similar trend of proficiency score declines — particularly in math — on the Ohio School Report Cards. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in its average test scores, with some simply treading water at best. Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.

OHIO STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO