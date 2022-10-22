Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Biden administration asks federal judge in Indianapolis to dismiss student loan cancellation lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Biden administration is asking a federal judge in Indianapolis to throw out a lawsuit challenging the student debt cancellation plan. The arguments, filed this week, say the plaintiffs in the suit lack legal standing to sue. The plaintiffs, two residents of Indiana, claim the plan...
Amy Coney Barrett, Missouri federal judge reject challenges to Biden student debt relief
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and a federal judge in Missouri each rejected dual challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan on Thursday.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by 6 states, including Kansas, to halt Biden student loan plan
A federal judge in Missouri has dismissed a case filed by six Republican-led states looking to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt for some borrowers.
Judge dismisses attempt by Missouri, other states to block Biden debt forgiveness program
An attempt to block the Biden administration's student debt forgiveness program in court by Missouri and several other states was dismissed by a federal judge Thursday. Judge Henry Edward Autrey, appointed by former President George W. Bush, sided with the federal government in an opinion ruling that the six states' case failed to establish legal standing. His decision came just an hour after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to hear a separate legal challenge attempting...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported.
Supreme Court delivers one of two legal wins for Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Federal courts on Thursday delivered two wins for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a challenge to the program brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group. And on the same day, a federal district court judge rejected a separate lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states.
Judge dismisses Iowa effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS ― A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states, including Iowa, to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states...
Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin tax group's appeal over Biden student debt plan
The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from a conservative taxpayers' group in Wisconsin seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on Thursday.
Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
'Their outrage is wrong': Biden boosts student loan debt forgiveness on heels of court wins
Nearly 22 million people have applied to have a portion of their student loan debt canceled in just one week, President Joe Biden said.
Appeals Court Puts Federal Student Debt Relief on Pause
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday evening granted an appeal filed by a coalition of six states who are attempting to block President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt for millions of Americans, according to multiple reports on Friday night.
