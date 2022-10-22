ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Springfield News-Leader

Judge dismisses attempt by Missouri, other states to block Biden debt forgiveness program

An attempt to block the Biden administration's student debt forgiveness program in court by Missouri and several other states was dismissed by a federal judge Thursday. Judge Henry Edward Autrey, appointed by former President George W. Bush, sided with the federal government in an opinion ruling that the six states' case failed to establish legal standing. His decision came just an hour after Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett declined to hear a separate legal challenge attempting...
Arkansas Advocate

Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration […] The post Biden student debt forgiveness plan on temporary hold after appeals court ruling appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
The Associated Press

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding seven others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The attack just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One terrorized girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Speaking at a news conference Monday afternoon, Police Chief Michael Sack identified the shooter as 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year. Sack said the motive is still under investigation but “there’s suspicions that there may be some mental illness that he’s experiencing.” Investigators later searched Harris’ home, Sack said.
960 The Ref

Supreme Court rejects request to block student loan debt relief program

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a request by a taxpayers group to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program, CNBC and CNN reported. The Brown County Taxpayers Association in Wisconsin on Wednesday asked the high court to put the program on hold and consider the group’s appeal, according to WLUK-TV.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds credits early school reopening for small drop in students’ scores, but data unclear

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa’s speed in returning students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic led to smaller reductions in student performance than in many other states. But analysts said data from the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress assessments show mixed results on the effects of different school reopening timelines. Iowa students’ scores in 4th-grade […] The post Reynolds credits early school reopening for small drop in students’ scores, but data unclear appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Blade

Math declines on national report card mirror Ohio trends

The coronavirus pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis. And while Toledo and other northwest Ohio school districts weren’t among the 26 large urban school districts analyzed in the national education progress results, those schools have seen a similar trend of proficiency score declines — particularly in math — on the Ohio School Report Cards.   Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in its average test scores, with some simply treading water at best. Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.
