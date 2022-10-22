ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Hot Brown Showdown celebrates iconic sandwich at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park played host to the ultimate cook-off Sunday afternoon. Restaurants and caterers competed for the first-ever Hot Brown Showdown. People got the chance to taste different versions of the iconic sandwich and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from the event will go right back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
TAYLORSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Butchertown Brewery celebrates Halloween early with family friendly event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown brewery is celebrating Halloween early... Ten20 had its Spooktacular family friendly event Sunday afternoon. People enjoyed everything from live music and face painting to tarot card readings. Vendors had sweets and candy for kids trick-or-treating to collect from each booth. Everyone was encouraged to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
foodanddine.com

Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)

The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Rap legend Master P awarded key to the city by mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Master P was honored for his work in the Louisville community on Friday. Mayor Greg Fischer and activist Christopher 2X presented Master P with a key to the city. Fischer said the founder of No Limit Records is helping to make Louisville a safer city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Valley Village festival benefits neighborhood and businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People around the Metro are getting into the Halloween spirit and one neighborhood is using the holiday to help better the community. Valley Village Strong hosted a fall festival Sunday. Families got to enjoy a chili cook-off, billy goat petting zoo, and food trucks while kids...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season

Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
LOUISVILLE, KY

