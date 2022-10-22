Read full article on original website
'I want people to think about this song': Looking at the complicated legacy of 'My Old Kentucky Home'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people gathered inside the Kentucky Performing Art Center, Sunday, for a program called The State of Song: "My Old Kentucky Home" Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts. According...
WLKY.com
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana holding annual 'Noogiefest' in person again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is returning to a full-person event for its annual Noogiefest this year. The association, founded in honor of late comedian Gilda Radner, helps those affected by cancer. The event is this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free...
WLKY.com
Hot Brown Showdown celebrates iconic sandwich at Waterfront Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park played host to the ultimate cook-off Sunday afternoon. Restaurants and caterers competed for the first-ever Hot Brown Showdown. People got the chance to taste different versions of the iconic sandwich and vote on their favorites. All proceeds from the event will go right back...
WLKY.com
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
WLKY.com
Butchertown Brewery celebrates Halloween early with family friendly event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown brewery is celebrating Halloween early... Ten20 had its Spooktacular family friendly event Sunday afternoon. People enjoyed everything from live music and face painting to tarot card readings. Vendors had sweets and candy for kids trick-or-treating to collect from each booth. Everyone was encouraged to...
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
spectrumnews1.com
Pennywise Jeep returns to the streets of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shape-shifting evil that disguises itself as Pennywise the clown is back. This time, it’s roaming the streets of Louisville to prey on the town’s children. The frightening character from the horror film “It” now has its own personal chauffeur too — Andrew Johnson.
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow confirmed as special guest host for UofL's Louisville Live event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official. Jack Harlow is coming to Louisville Live, the Louisville Cardinals' pre-season basketball event. He is scheduled to be the special guest host Friday night at Slugger Field. A new release sent out Wednesday morning confirming the news. The 90-minute long event is scheduled to...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do This Weekend In Louisville (10/21)
The Refillery at Peace of the Earth just opened Thursday, with several brands of natural bulk bath, body and home care products that you can buy by the ounce. Using refillable containers for these products is an eco-friendly alternative to constantly buying new plastic bottles. Saturday, Oct. 22. Hi-Wire Brewing.
WLKY.com
Rap legend Master P awarded key to the city by mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Master P was honored for his work in the Louisville community on Friday. Mayor Greg Fischer and activist Christopher 2X presented Master P with a key to the city. Fischer said the founder of No Limit Records is helping to make Louisville a safer city.
Sports World Reacts To Heartbreaking Cheerleader Death News
Former Louisville and GymTyme cheerleader Eric Ortiz passed away over the weekend at the age of 30. The death of Ortiz, a 10-time national champion, was unexpected. No cause has been released, but GymTyme confirmed the sad news on Monday. "This Homecoming weekend turned out to be one none of...
WLKY.com
Valley Village festival benefits neighborhood and businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People around the Metro are getting into the Halloween spirit and one neighborhood is using the holiday to help better the community. Valley Village Strong hosted a fall festival Sunday. Families got to enjoy a chili cook-off, billy goat petting zoo, and food trucks while kids...
WLKY.com
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
WLKY.com
JCPS students turn poems into songs with My Morning Jacket’s Jim James
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's not every day that you get to hit the stage, or in this instance perform in the library with Grammy-nominated artists. That was the reality for students at Olmsted Academy South on Friday. The spotlight brought nerves, excitement and gratitude for singer Amari Martin. “I...
WLKY.com
Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season
Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
WLKY.com
1 cow still on the lamb days after herd got loose in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is down to one free-roaming cow. Cherokee Park saw quite a commotion on Friday as around 11 cattle were found running loose in the area. At last report, the Louisville Metro Police Department said all but one of them had been rustled up and detained.
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
