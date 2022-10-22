Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The homeless community at Red Bluff River Park has grown over the past couple of years but on September 6 the city council designated part of Samuel Ayres Park for the homeless to use and asked them to vacate River Park voluntarily. As of October 20,...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Downtown Java Cafe Closes Amid Disruptive Construction Obstacles
I recently read an article regarding the closing of Downtown Java and Cafe. The owner, Kathleen Saxer, is closing shop due to impacts from adjacent construction. Kathleen’s business was negatively impacted (lack of visibility and access, removal of parking, missing dumpsters, dust, noise) resulting in a loss and reduction of business which ultimately means that the place is closing down. The article states a reduction of business of 60-75%.
shastascout.org
Meet Erin Resner For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
krcrtv.com
There is a Pumpkin Carving Party this Saturday in Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — If you are looking for some fall, family fun this Saturday, you can head over to Shasta Lake City for the Pumpkin Carving Harvest Party. This event is being put on by the Branches Community, and will go from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4440 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA.
krcrtv.com
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
shastascout.org
Meet Kevin Crye for Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redding, CA
Could a trip to Redding, CA, be on your list? If the answer is yes, knowing the best eateries within the area is essential. We delve into an insightful review of the best restaurants in Redding, CA. Moonstone Bistro. $$$ | (530) 241-3663 | WEBSITE. The Moonstone Bistro restaurant was...
krcrtv.com
Crews contain structure fire in Magalia
MAGALIA, CALIF. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a house fire in Magalia earlier tonight. The blaze broke out at a structure along Woodward Drive in Magalia. Residents in the home were able to safely evacuate as fire crews started fighting the flames. Around 6:00 PM, CAL...
Paradise Post
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters knock down structure fire in Magalia Sunday
MAGALIA, Calif. 5:49 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the structure fire off of Woodward Drive in Magalia has been knocked down on Sunday. Crews will stay on scene for about one to two hours completing salvage and overhaul. CAL FIRE says that everyone was evacuated from...
krcrtv.com
Sundial Riffle Raffle community event kicks-off Sunday with a special message
Sunday, the Sundial Bridge was filled with vendors, performers, and a special cause. The Sundial Riffle Raffle, the annual event formally known as the Ducky Derby, is back, and its message remains the same. This event at the sundial is a way to educate kids while they are young and...
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Power Shutoffs still possible for some areas, cancelled for other areas
Northstate — On Sunday, PG&E says due to the improved weather conditions, they have reduced the scope area of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for this weekend. A PSPS was not initiated for the 5,800 customers expected to be impacted by the shutoffs as of Sunday at...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake council confusion: County Clerk responds to ballot error
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Voters in the City of Shasta Lake will be electing city council members in early November and then they might be doing it again in early March. That was a topic of discussion at this week's council meeting. When Councilmember Larry Farr passed...
krcrtv.com
All furry friends welcome at "Treats" Sunday for their Howl-O-Ween Party!
REDDING, Calif. — Update:. Pups and their pals gathered from all across Shasta County to join the fun at "Treats Natural Pet Marketplace" Sunday for their annual Howl-O-Ween Party!. There was no shortage of fun with dogs and their humans dressed in their best Halloween costumes. Pups and owners...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
Comments / 4