Awesome 92.3

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County fire crews work another natural cover fire, but this one is arson

A natural cover fire in Phelps County is being investigated as a case of arson. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a fire Highway T and County Road 7360 this morning. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to 1.5 acres. But, due to the remote location of the fire, investigators believe it was intentionally set and has been ruled as a case of arson.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash

Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

For the first time in more than a decade, voters will elect a new congressman to represent Missouri’s 7th Congressional District. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain still on the way through tonight & Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking much-needed rainfall across the Ozarks over...
BOLIVAR, MO
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge

“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: Hand washables

MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire

UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
COOPER COUNTY, MO

