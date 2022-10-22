Read full article on original website
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County fire crews work another natural cover fire, but this one is arson
A natural cover fire in Phelps County is being investigated as a case of arson. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was called to a fire Highway T and County Road 7360 this morning. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to 1.5 acres. But, due to the remote location of the fire, investigators believe it was intentionally set and has been ruled as a case of arson.
Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash
Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
KYTV
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Hand washables
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire
UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
