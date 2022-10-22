South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO