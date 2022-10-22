ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway

By Juan Cisneros, Tia Johnson
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBf3O_0iiOFiF400

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — One person died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City’s downtown loop.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. and found a woman inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police say the 2G exit to northbound I-35 will be closed at I-70 for several hours while police process evidence from the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.

This is a developing situation, and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a late night homicide. Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near E. 32nd Street and Quincy Drive around 10:15 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri arbitrator says firefighter lied about fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arbitrator ruled that a Kansas City firefighter lied to police after he drove through a red light and crashed into several vehicles, killing three people last year. Judge Miles Sweeney said in his findings that the evidence from eyewitnesses, traffic cameras and the scene of the crash contradicted what Dominic Biscari told investigators about slowing down as he approached the intersection and slamming on the brakes when he saw an SUV pull in front of him. Sweeney recommended that Biscari pay the victims’ families and the owner of a building that was destroyed when the fire truck slammed into it last Dec. 15 $32 million. A separate civil lawsuit remains pending against the fire department and the city.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Merriam man killed Friday in stabbing

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a stabbing in Merriam. Merriam Police Department said officers responded to a call involving a disturbance with cutting in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. Upon arrival, they found Charles Thomas Dillon dead at the scene, the victim of a stabbing at around 11 p.m. Friday night.
MERRIAM, KS
AOL Corp

Woman shot dead in her car on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City

Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide on Interstate 35 near downtown Kansas City after a woman was shot in a car. Officers were dispatched to I-35 and I-70 just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

WATCH: Lawrence Police arrest Walmart theft suspect who ran into woods

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released footage of the arrest of a suspect in a theft at Walmart who ran into the woods in an attempt to hide. The Lawrence Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers were able to safely catch a theft suspect with the use of an Unoccupied Aerial Vehicle. It noted that the suspect attempted to hide from law enforcement in the woods.
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy