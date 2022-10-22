Read full article on original website
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson. KTRE’s Avery Gorman provides an update on a Sunday morning fire that broke out at Campfire Coffee. Officials say the building was saved but it may be a while before Campfire can resume business. Updated: 5 hours ago.
1 dead after ‘crane incident’ at Eastman Chemical in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Joyce Crane employee is dead after an incident at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, officials confirmed. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they have deputies on scene as of 11 a.m. Monday. They don’t yet know how many are injured, Owen said. This is a developing […]
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center
The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects.
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
Tyler police investigating scene of hit-and-run wreck in Troup Hwy, Loop 323 intersection
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around 10:35 on Thursday night, Tyler police were called to a wreck in one of the city’s busiest intersections. The wreck occurred just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. The wreck is listed as a hit and run incident. Our reporter at the scene said that officers are able to move traffic around the wreck, but it is moving slowly.
Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road
An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist.
Longview ISD school bus hit at intersection, driver and students not injured
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads. The driver and students survived the accident with no injuries.
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
Tyler police respond to hit and run crash on Loop 323, Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding to a major hit and run crash on Loop 323 and Troup Highway in Tyler late Thursday night. According to Tyler police active call list, the wreck happened at the intersection of East Southeast Loop 323 and Troup Highway around 10:35 p.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causes delays in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Harrison County is causing traffic delays, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was reported on I-20 at 603 westbound, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. “Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting […]
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
United Way Of Lamar County Headed Toward Goal
The United Way of Lamar County announced that this year’s campaign has now reached more than $346,000, more than 60% of its goal of $575,000. The Commercial Division is at 104% of intent, the government division at 50%, the industry division at 18%, and the Business/Professional Division at 103%. The following report is 9:00 am on Nov. 9 at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy.
City of Marshall begins work on Airport Park project
MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall began work on renovations planned for the city’s Airport Park, with plans to update two of the 11 ball fields available on the property, last week. City Manager Terrell Smith said that the plans included upgrading fencing for fields three and four, as well as...
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
