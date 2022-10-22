ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, TX

KLTV

Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KILGORE, TX
easttexasradio.com

New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center

The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Bicyclist hit by vehicle on New Boston Road

An ambulance responded to the scene. According to witnesses, the cyclist may not have been wearing appropriate safety reflectors. No word yet on the condition of the cyclist. Arkansas High’s College and Career Fair will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 10 at the Arkansas High Student Union.
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

United Way Of Lamar County Headed Toward Goal

The United Way of Lamar County announced that this year’s campaign has now reached more than $346,000, more than 60% of its goal of $575,000. The Commercial Division is at 104% of intent, the government division at 50%, the industry division at 18%, and the Business/Professional Division at 103%. The following report is 9:00 am on Nov. 9 at Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTBS

City of Marshall begins work on Airport Park project

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall began work on renovations planned for the city’s Airport Park, with plans to update two of the 11 ball fields available on the property, last week. City Manager Terrell Smith said that the plans included upgrading fencing for fields three and four, as well as...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal vehicle crash in 2021 in Gregg County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Enrique Casimiro, 25, of Tyler was driving westbound on Interstate 20 in Gregg County. The report states Casimiro was driving 121 mph hour until five seconds before his Chevrolet Corvette crashed into a vehicle carrying two passengers, one of whom was ejected from their vehicle. One passenger, John Gill, 59, was pronounced dead after being transported by helicopter to a hospital.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

