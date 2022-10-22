Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?
Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
In-state QB excited to experience 'the highest level of college football' at Clemson this weekend
A Palmetto State quarterback will be making the trip up from the lower part of the state to visit Clemson for its latest top 25 matchup versus Syracuse in Death Valley this weekend. 2026 standout (...)
How Will Brent Venables Do After the Bye Week? History Suggests a Trend
Although Lincoln Riley struggled with winning games after open dates, Venables watched both Bob Stoops and Dabo Swinney successfully navigate the extra week of preparation.
Clemson survives Syracuse upset in nail-biter: College football media reacts
The Clemson Tigers avoided an upset by the Syracuse Orange to maintain their undefeated season. Week 8 of the college football season featured one huge game to kick off the Saturday slate of games. That contest was between the No. 5 Clemson Tigers and the No. 14 Syracuse Orange, both of whom were undefeated to start the year.
DB target says Clemson is 'gonna be hard to beat' after visit
Three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Death Valley on Oct. 22. Barnes said to The Clemson Insider prior to his visit that he (...)
thecomeback.com
Arizona gubernatorial nominee threatens to cancel Super Bowl
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, recently said in an interview with AZ-TV7 that she will cancel the Super Bowl LVII, scheduled to take place in February in Glendale if the NFL goes against her planned immigration policies that call for confronting migrants with United States military troops.
BREAKING: Florida State Offensive Line Commit Flips to Florida
The Seminoles lose a pledge in the 2023 class.
McDonald says this is the reason Clemson is 'high on my list' after visit
Top defensive line prospect Kayden McDonald spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Clemson on Oct. 22. The four-star defensive lineman from North Gwinnett (Suwanee, (...)
Recruiting news, notes and updates from Williams-Brice Stadium
The South Carolina Gamecocks are back home at Williams-Brice Stadium to play Texas A&M. A whole bunch of recruits are expected to be in town for the 7:30 p.m. showdown between the two SEC teams. Several of those recruits have been spotted around the stadium, leading up to kickoff. TheBigSpur...
College football game odds, betting lines for Week 9: Ohio State, Georgia open as favorites
The last Saturday of October is finally here, setting up an important weekend of rivalries and conference matchups that could go a long way in shaping how the College Football Playoff eventually looks. There are two major showdowns in the SEC this week: Georgia and Florida both come off bye weeks ...
Comments / 0