Princeton, NJ

NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal, Lacey Fasouletos and Isabel Maher each found the net as Pompton Lakes won on the road, 3-0, over Wayne Valley. Bridget Leahy stopped seven shots to receive the shutout for Pompton Lakes (16-2), which led 3-0 at the game's midpoint. Wayne Valley is now 9-6-1.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap

Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game's midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside defeats Doane Academy - Boys soccer recap

Gustavo Bonfim's hat trick helped lift Riverside past Doane Academy 5-2 in Riverside. Riverside (13-3) took a 3-1 lead in the second half before Fawaz Somoye's goal cut Doane Academy's deficit down to one. However, Bonfim answered back for the Rams with back-to-back scores. James Alverracin tallied
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown over Glassboro - Girls soccer recap

Elizabeth Morgan, Tatum Devault and Taylor Sparks provided the goals as Woodstown won on the road, 3-0, over Glassboro. Jordana Fredo saved three shots to record the shutout for Woodstown (12-4), which has won seven games in a row. Glassboro is now 5-8-1.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hawthorne defeats Eastern Christian - Girls soccer recap

Sabrina DiFilippo had a goal and an assist to lead Hawthorne past Eastern Christian 3-1 in North Haledon. Hawthorne (12-3-1) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before each team traded a goal in the second half. Sydney Hansen and Olivia Passero also scored while Sofia Sancho and Ava Martinello combined for nine saves.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway edges Clearview in OT - Boys soccer recap

Senior Dean Martin connected in the 88th minute as Kingsway won on the road, 1-0, over Clearview. Maximus Bobadilla preserved the shutout with four saves for Kingsway (11-5-1). Connor Bowers stopped seven shots for Clearview (7-7-3).
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap

Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap

Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Mary defeats Kent Place - Girls soccer recap

Shannon Rooney made 12 saves for Mount St. Mary as it tied Kent Place 1-1 in Summit. Isabella Lazarri got Mount St. Mary (4-13-1) on the board in the first half before Ally Longo tied things up in the second half off an assist from Caitlin Quinn. Madison Stevens recorded
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Pope John- Boys soccer recap

Tyrese Brown had a hat trick and an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 6-2 win over Pope John in Rockaway. Killian Yombor netted two goals for Morris HIlls (11-5-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Chris D’Souza added two assists, and Justice Truesdale also chipped in with one goal in the win.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

