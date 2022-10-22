ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

What would George do? Imagining how Yankees icon would embrace ALCS hole

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

It’s become such a common snippet of yearning among a certain segment of Yankees fans that it’s amazing someone hasn’t seized on the opportunity to cash in on it yet. Remember those plastic wrist bands that were popular a few years ago, with “WWJD?” on them (as in “What Would Jesus Do?”)?

Yes. Reformat those. White background, thin pinstripes, “WWGD?” on it.

What Would George Do?

Even 12 years after his passing, George Steinbrenner and his legacy loom large over the Yankees, never more so than when things go sideways and fans grow impatient at the GM/manager/pitching coach/struggling hitter/scuffling pitcher of the moment.

These folks tend to remember George at the end, when he’d turned kindly and avuncular, merrily signing the checks and occasionally issuing strongly worded press releases that would approximate his old fire and fury but never come close to matching it. The Yankees also won five championships in the last 14 years of his life. That helped.

Before that? Steinbrenner was a reporter’s delight and a fan’s dyspepsia, a killer quote in the newspapers and often a killjoy in his own clubhouse, a larger-than-life storehouse of bluster and brimstone that filled notebooks and, at one point, helped empty out the grandstand at Yankee Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQ98D_0iiOFHbZ00
George Steinbrenner
Getty Images

The Yankees’ present circumstance — down 2-0 to the Astros in the ALCS , looking enfeebled, vulnerable — does bring out the nostalgists raging, “If only George were still alive!”

Admittedly, those of us in the backpage business feel a similar pang. Because if he were here we would call him (and he’d return our calls) and we’d stalk him if he strolled through the press box or behind the batting cage (and he would stop) and we would ask him about his baseball team (and he wouldn’t be shy with his observations).

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwExP_0iiOFHbZ00
luis severino Aaron Boone, Yankees losing this ALCS in their heads and on the field

Oh, to have George in his prime Friday afternoon, between Games 2 and 3 , just one more time, with an accordion pile of reporters and columnists and TV and radio guys surrounding him, hanging on every syllable …

Q: George, Aaron Judge has …

GS: Aaron Judge! Is he still on the team? I think the young man spent too much time reading his press clippings! I think maybe he celebrated himself a little too much, if you know what I mean! Where is Reggie Jackson? Where is Derek Jeter? We need a Mr. October. Judge is Mr. July! And that Stanton is Mr. March!”

Q: Boss, Aaron Boone said the other day …

GS: Let me tell you something, Boone better do less talking and more managing! This team needs a good talking-to! I’ve been known to give a great pregame pep talk in my day, I think I’ll tell Boone what he needs to tell them! Back when Billy Martin was the manager the players knew who was in charge! I don’t want to say Aaron is in trouble, but if he can’t figure out how to beat the Astros I’m sure I can find someone who can!

Q: George, as you look toward …

GS: By the way, where is everybody?

Q: It’s a voluntary workout. As you look …

GS: It’s a what?!?!?

Q: Voluntary workout. As you …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esRKe_0iiOFHbZ00
George Steinbrenner
Bettmann Archive

GS: Voluntary my eye! Did anyone see the last few days? Did Mr. Nice Guy Aaron Boone even watch the games? This team needs practice! This team needs drills! Is my poor team too tired to run a few laps around the warning track today? Tired? Boo-hoo! Where’s my PR man, where’s Zillo? Tell him to make some calls! Where’s the sliding pit? Where’s the blocking sled?

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19puFv_0iiOFHbZ00
Aaron Boone doesn’t want Yankees changing plate approach despite woes

Q: Boss, Gerrit Cole will go tomorrow and …

GS: Cole better not deliver coal in the stockings of Yankees fans! The young man needs to show me something! He pitched pretty well against my Guardians, and people wanted to throw a parade! And our hitters? Can you believe that! They’ve spit the bit, like the slowest horse in my stable! Show me something or maybe you’d rather play in Pittsburgh or Kansas City!

Q: George, the Astros …

GS: Don’t even mention their names. They’re thieves! They’re crooks! They rigged the system and got away with it! They even forced us to play with the roof off the other night! That cost us some runs! That cost us the game!

Q: Actually, that was baseball’s call. The Astros wanted the roof closed.

GS: Ah, you are naïve, my friend! Where did you hear that?

Q: The commissioner’s office.

GS: The commissioner. Hmmm. Never liked him much. Hey, Zillo: you still got a number for that fellow Spira, Howie Spira?

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices

New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Sporting News

Pedro Martinez trolls Yankees after Astros' ALCS sweep: 'Who's your daddy now?'

Aaron Boone and the Yankees looked to the 2004 Red Sox for inspiration as they tried to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the 2022 ALCS against the Astros. Ultimately, New York couldn't find it. Houston beat the Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 thanks to a game-winning Alex Bregman single to earn the sweep and a World Series matchup against the Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

Young Astros fan misses ALCS game after family gets caught in ticket scam, costing $400

CROSBY, Texas – Axel Garza is a true Astros fan. The 9-year-old baseball player’s bedroom is decked out in Astros swag, including bobbleheads, balls, and even bed sheets. “I always try to watch every single one of their games,” Axel said. “I want to be like them, and I want to watch them, and I want to see how they get all the outs and how they hit the ball.”
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy