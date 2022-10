A 55-year-old man was shot at, but not hit by bullets Friday afternoon in Olathe, Kansas.

The gunfire happened about 2:45 p.m. in the 16600 block of West 123rd Street, according to an Olathe Police Department news release.

The intended victim told officers he knows the man who shot at him.

A house and vehicle were damaged by bullets, but no injuries were reportd.

Police are looking for the suspect.

