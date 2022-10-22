Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has played down the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, claiming that the American is a ‘simple’ fighter.Usyk, who last fought in August, has been linked with Wilder in recent weeks, and the “Bronze Bomber” returned to the ring this month after a year-long lay-off to knock out Robert Helenius in the first round.WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk, following his second decision win against Anthony Joshua in 11 months, was expected to fight Tyson Fury next to crown an undisputed title holder. However, Fury will instead take on Derek Chisora in...

