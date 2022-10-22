Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao: Who beat most champions?
World Boxing News looks at who beat the most world champions from boxing legends Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather and Pacquiao represent two of the greatest boxers to grace the ring. It’s merely our luck that we had them campaigning around the same time in history. But which...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Dereck Chisora III: “It’s a business” fight says Gareth A. Davies
By Jack Tiernan: Gareth A. Davies says the December 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora is a “business” level fight to make money. Although 38-year-old Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is struggling to win fights at this stage of his career, sporting a dreadfully poor 1-3 record in his last four fights, he’s well known in the UK and good at selling fights.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
BoxingNews24.com
Chisora wonders why Fury keeps talking about Joshua
By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora is annoyed that Tyson Fury has been talking 24/7 this week about the Anthony Joshua fight that failed to happen. Fury spent a good portion of the kickoff press conference last Thursday talking about Joshua and how he lacked the courage to fight him. Instead...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez angry at Canelo Alvarez
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is mad at Canelo Alvarez after he criticized him for only fighting one world champion in his career. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says it doesn’t matter if he only fought one world champion. He still feels he’s more than good enough to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo, and he wants his title shot now.
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu wants to shock the world by beating Jermell Charlo
By Brian Webber: Tim Tszyu says he’s ready to shock the world by beating undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on January 28th. #1 WBO Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) doesn’t mind that boxing fans and media members are doubting his ability to defeat the four-belt champion Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis requests IBF to order Errol Spence fight
By Robert Segal: Mandatory challenger Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has submitted a request to the IBF for them to order Errol Spence Jr to defend his IBF welterweight title against him. Assuming Spence refuses to face Ennis, he could be stripped of his IBF title if he doesn’t vacate...
worldboxingnews.net
Bob Arum excuse for Fury vs Chisora 3 means Usyk is a done deal
Tyson Fury promoter Bob Arum attempted to shed some light on why Derek Chisora deserves a title shot on December 3rd in London. An uproar from fans has overshadowed the October announcement that Fury and Chisora will square off for the third time. The first two bouts between the pair...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Boxing Scene
Is Boxing's 2022 Glass Half-Full or Half-Empty?
It’s pretty easy to be a glass half-empty kind of guy in boxing. Actually, it’s way too easy. The wound was still open from the fight that didn’t happen between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn, and this week we found out, without question, that the hugely-anticipated clash between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence will not take place in 2022.
Boxing Scene
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Yardbarker
“He is just a cowardly con man” – Dillian Whyte SLAMS ‘fraud’ Deontay Wilder
Dillian Whyte has branded former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder a ‘FRAUD’ who has never beaten anyone of note. Whyte, whose most recent fight ended in a knockout defeat to Tyson Fury, is still hoping to compete at the very top of the heavyweight division. One man who he...
Boxing Scene
Arum On Inoue vs. Fulton: "It’s Cruel And Unusual Punishment To Ask Anybody To Fight Inoue"
Stephen Fulton and Naoya Inoue may hail from two different parts of the world, but both unified champions have plenty in common. For starters, Inoue and Fulton are just one win away from reigning supreme over their respective divisions as undisputed champions. Also, by and large, both fighters have been pegged as pound-for-pound stars.
Boxing Scene
Arum On Fury-Chisora: Usyk Handled Joshua Two Times Far, Far Easier Than He Did Chisora
Bob Arum referenced recent and decades-old history to remind dismissive media and fans Thursday that Tyson Fury’s third fight with Dereck Chisora isn’t some unnecessary mismatch Chisora doesn’t deserve based on Fury’s first two decisive victories over him. Fury’s co-promoter pointed out during a press conference...
Oleksandr Usyk coach plays down threat of ‘simple’ Deontay Wilder
Oleksandr Usyk’s assistant coach Sergey Lapin has played down the threat posed by Deontay Wilder, claiming that the American is a ‘simple’ fighter.Usyk, who last fought in August, has been linked with Wilder in recent weeks, and the “Bronze Bomber” returned to the ring this month after a year-long lay-off to knock out Robert Helenius in the first round.WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Usyk, following his second decision win against Anthony Joshua in 11 months, was expected to fight Tyson Fury next to crown an undisputed title holder. However, Fury will instead take on Derek Chisora in...
worldboxingnews.net
Welterweight Shawn Porter praised for victory over Oleksandr Usyk
Former welterweight champion Shawn Porter earned praise for his now-famous victory over heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Porter, a two-time ruler at 147 pounds in the professional ranks, fought at much higher weights in the amateurs. Regularly scaling just over 165 pounds, Porter dropped weight gradually after making his debut at...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez Doesn't View Bivol As The Best Opponent He's Ever Faced
After nabbing a world title at 168-pounds, Gilberto Ramirez was anxious to repeat his championship feat as a full-fledged light heavyweight. But since making his 175-pound debut against Tommy Karpency in 2019, Ramirez grew agitated as his perpetual callouts fell on deaf ears. Ultimately, after racking up five consecutive knockout...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Vows That His True Potential Will Be On Display Against Bivol
“He’s a good fighter,” Gilberto Ramirez said of his November 5 opponent, Dmitriy Bivol. “He beat one of the greatest in boxing [Canelo Alvarez], one of my guys from my country, but I will take revenge on November 5.”. Ramirez challenges light-heavyweight champion Bivol at the Ethiad...
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
