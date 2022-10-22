Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay
Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
iheart.com
Fish Kill Kills Thousands Of Species In Biscayne Bay And Other Waterways
Thousands of fish are dead in fish kills reported along Bayfront Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village and North Miami Beach. Miami Waterkeeper Chair Samantha Barquin says septic and sewage leaks, storm water, neglect and climate change have led to low dissolved oxygen in the the water. A government contractor is removing the dead fish as local authorities analyze the water quality. Miami-Dade's Mayor says she's doing all she can to protect the bay with septic-to-sewer transition and water infrastructure upgrades. A 2020 fish kill killed more than 27-thousand species.
islandernews.com
Large fish kills in areas of Miami
A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
Click10.com
Large military hospital ship docks at Port Miami before upcoming humanitarian mission
MIAMI – A big sendoff from South Florida as military officers and crew members onboard one of the U.S. Navy’s largest hospital ships made a stop in Miami before leaving on their next humanitarian mission. The USNS Comfort docked at Port Miami Sunday morning to pick up supplies...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Click10.com
Cuban authorities accuse pilot who defected in Soviet-era biplane of ‘air piracy’
MIAMI – Cuban authorities are accusing the Cuban pilot who defected to the United States on Friday of international and national crimes. The Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba, or the IACC, released a statement accusing the pilot of international air piracy, and of violations of operational safety, and Cuban aeronautical regulations.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
Click10.com
FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
Click10.com
Police find 3 people with gunshot wounds wandering Biscayne Boulevard in front of Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after several shooting victims were found in Miami-Dade County. Police in Aventura took over a portion of the busy Biscayne Boulevard after three people found with gunshot wounds were wandering in traffic Saturday evening. “We immediately descended on the scene, we took...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November. The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa. In the run-off to represent...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
Click10.com
Early voting in the 2022 midterms begins without a glitch in Miami-Dade, Broward
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections started Monday without a glitch, officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties said. Christina White, Miami-Dade’s supervisor of elections, described Monday as a “great” and “very smooth” start at the 28 voting locations in Miami-Dade.
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man in St. Lucie County for 2 murders in Miami-Dade
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old murder suspect was awaiting extradition on Monday morning in St. Lucie County after deputies arrested him on Friday for two murders in Miami-Dade County. Kenrron McCarthy is facing charges in the murders of 25-year-olds Mark Cine and Eric Watters, according to the...
WATCH: Florida driver records waterspout while heading toward it
Two waterspouts were reported in the Fort Lauderdale area Friday.
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
