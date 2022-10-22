ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Officials Investigate Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Officials are investigating a fish kill across the northern basin of Biscayne Bay after reports of accumulations of live struggling fish and dead fish in North Bay Village, Quayside and Broad Causeway Friday. Miami-Dade County Officials are studying current weather conditions and monitoring them over the next few days to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery

Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Fish Kill Kills Thousands Of Species In Biscayne Bay And Other Waterways

Thousands of fish are dead in fish kills reported along Bayfront Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village and North Miami Beach. Miami Waterkeeper Chair Samantha Barquin says septic and sewage leaks, storm water, neglect and climate change have led to low dissolved oxygen in the the water. A government contractor is removing the dead fish as local authorities analyze the water quality. Miami-Dade's Mayor says she's doing all she can to protect the bay with septic-to-sewer transition and water infrastructure upgrades. A 2020 fish kill killed more than 27-thousand species.
MIAMI SHORES, FL
islandernews.com

Large fish kills in areas of Miami

A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FDLE looking for girl, 12, missing from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from northwest Miami-Dade since last Wednesday, the agency announced Monday. The agency said Bianza Toutebon was last seen in the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue, just west of Miami...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamicurated.com

Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1

Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An empty Miami-Dade County Commission seat has led to a runoff on the ballot this November. The race for District 6, a seat up for grabs because of term limits, and the retiring veteran of that seat, commissioner Rebeca Sosa. In the run-off to represent...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest

SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
PINECREST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy