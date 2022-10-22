ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What TV channel is 49ers vs Kansas City today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Kansas City online (10/23/2022)

Kansas City visits San Francisco in their first matchup since Kansas City won Super Bowl 54 in 2020. Kansas City has gained at least 300 yards in 11 games in a row. San Francisco is 0-26 under Kyle Shanahan when trailing by at least five entering the fourth quarter. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, October 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
