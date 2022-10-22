ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Makakilo car crash leaves 3 in hospital

By Julissa Briseno
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlowc_0iiODj3N00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Friday, October 21, around 10:55 a.m., EMS responded to the accident on the H1 freeway going eastbound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTGZJ_0iiODj3N00

According to the Honolulu Police Department, one of the vehicles went over the freeway embankment and then crashed into the property.

First responders treated three patients who were involved in the reported two-vehicle crash.

One 52-year-old female is in stable condition and a 25-year-old female and 5-year-old boy are in serious condition being treated at the trauma hospital and area hospital.

KHON2

KHON2

