Great Barrington, MA

Former captain killed in accident honored during Great Barrington football game

By Ciara Speller
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A special tribute Friday night for one local community mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend and football player.

Hampden DA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Month

Monument Regional High School in Great Barrington honoring number 36 during their home game against Pathfinder Regional. The number 36 was worn by Jack O’Brien a graduate of the Monument High class of 2020 and Otis native who was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in March.

Friday night dozens came out to show their support for the O’Brien family while watching a sport that Jack loved.

Following his passing, the Smile Like Jack Memorial Fund was created in his memory.

