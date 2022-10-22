ARGO GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. - ARGO

Mining Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS: MMNG) was up well over 100% on Thursday on 177 million shares traded after the Company filed disclosure statements going back a year on OTCMarkets. The Company has stated they are updating company information as well as financials and disclosures in order to re-gain CURENT status. They have also tweeted of a coming planned merger with a Company in the lithium space. MNGG is still pink/limited and cannot be traded by most brokers but that is expected to change quickly. On October 18 MNGG tweeted: “OTC still reviewing $MNGG, we expect results any day ahead of the planned merger that should see $MNGG resume where it left off.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO