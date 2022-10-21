International Coastal Cleanup 2022 in Cedar Key was the most successful cleanup to date with an amazing number of volunteers. Volunteers number a whopping 274 this year! Seventeen helped at the marina sorting, counting, and depositing in the proper places debris of all sorts; 257 cleaned the land and water throughout and area of twenty miles. Check out the years’ statistics below. Cedar Key has come a very long way, thanks to many residents, visitors, the Nature Coast Biological Station, the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association, and the City of Cedar Key’s relentless efforts.

CEDAR KEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO