2 arrested, 29 cited during street takeovers in San Diego

Two people were arrested and 29 were cited last weekend during a crackdown on street takeovers in San Diego, police said Friday.

Street takeovers, also known as sideshows, generally involve scores of spectators who block intersections, creating space for drivers to do “donuts,” “burnouts” and other potentially dangerous maneuvers, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release.

On Oct. 15, officers and deputies from the San Diego Police Department, California Highway Patrol and San Diego County Sheriff's Department learned that a sideshow takeover crew from Orange County was coming to San Diego with the intent of taking over intersections that evening, Sharki said.

The agencies then worked together to disrupt those planned events as they were traveling into North County, deploying teams to Oceanside, Vista and San Marcos.

San Diego police said the participants and organizers of the takeovers were mostly from Orange and Riverside counties. In addition to the arrests and citations, authorities impounded seven vehicles and investigated one crash.

Street takeovers also can cause property damage. Street repairs at intersections cost $2,500 to $18,000 on average, Sharki said in the news release.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .