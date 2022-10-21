ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Short-handed Chargers dealing with mystery behind Joshua Palmer's delayed concussion

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAT2u_0iiOBwDA00

When Chargers head coach Brandon Staley met with reporters just before noon Wednesday, he offered injury updates on five players.

Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley, Donald Parham Jr., Joshua Kelley and Dustin Hopkins all were mentioned as Staley consulted a list he carried into his regularly scheduled news conference.

About three hours later, the team’s injury report included Joshua Palmer, who, the Chargers announced, did not practice because of a concussion.

So, what happened during the time gap that — seemingly out of nowhere — sidelined Palmer with something so significant?

He began to exhibit symptoms of a head injury, general manager Tom Telesco explained, nearly 48 hours after suffering the injury.

On Friday, Staley said he was surprised when he discovered Palmer had symptoms, particularly after Palmer was cleared during the Chargers’ game Monday and ended up playing 81 snaps that night.

“When I say surprised, you're learning all the time about how this can happen,” Staley said. “This isn’t the only time this has happened or someone would express more symptoms after the ballgame.”

This is not Palmer’s first experience with a concussion this year. He also was placed in the NFL's protocol after the Chargers’ second preseason game, in mid-August.

Under the league's concussion guidelines, any player who is evaluated during a game is evaluated again 24 hours later, even if the player is initially cleared, Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s Chief Medical Officer, said during a news conference this month.

The follow-up exams are meant to catch situations similar to the one Palmer is now experiencing.

While addressing reporters two weeks ago, Sills explained “a phenomenon or a principle of concussion of delayed presentation.” He said he has seen patients go as long as four days before feeling symptoms.

“Sometimes, concussion symptoms do not reveal themselves at the time of injury or in the time of that same contest,” Sills said. “So, you have to make sure you continue with assessments.”

The Chargers had a similar situation in 2017 with quarterback Philip Rivers, who self-reported symptoms a day after playing all 69 offensive snaps in a game at Jacksonville.

During that afternoon, Rivers absorbed two obvious shots that could have led to a head injury — one in the first quarter and one in overtime. He cleared the league’s concussion protocol that next week and did not miss a game.

Palmer was injured Monday against Denver on the opening play from scrimmage. He fell backward and hit his head on the SoFi Stadium turf while tangling with the Broncos’ Damarri Mathis.

Palmer grabbed his head with both hands immediately after the play, the result of which was a pass interference penalty on the Denver cornerback.

On the next snap, while blocking on a running play, Palmer collided with Broncos safety Kareem Jackson and then was hit by defensive lineman D.J. Jones. Palmer grabbed his head again, this time only briefly.

He was then removed from the game and evaluated in the medical tent on the Chargers' sideline.

Palmer missed the rest of the series but was cleared by one of the NFL’s unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and a Chargers team doctor, Telesco said. Palmer returned to the field the next time his team had the ball.

He finished with 12 targets and nine receptions, both career highs for the second-year receiver. The 81 snaps also marked the most Palmer has played in an NFL game.

As of Friday afternoon, Palmer remained in concussion protocol, the Chargers announcing he will not play in their next game, Sunday against Seattle.

Staley called the subject of concussions one of “utmost importance” for a league that recently dealt with a high-profile case involving Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa .

In the aftermath of that situation, the league and the NFL Players Association agreed to updated protocols aimed at better protecting players.

“I think all the clubs in the league are trying to do everything they can,” Staley said. “You just know that in this sport, and sports like it, it's tough. It's tough to be perfect. All you can try to do is be intentional with your process to get it right …

“That's all we can do as a league, do everything we can for these players and their families to know that we're thinking about them. I know that that's where I stand, we stand as a club. That's what we're going to keep trying to do.”

The Chargers on Monday also lost Parham , their backup tight end, for Sunday's game due to a concussion, his second in 10 months.

He was first concussed in December in a game against Kansas City and had to leave the SoFi Stadium field on a stretcher.

Parham missed the rest of the 2021 season and then, after suffering a hamstring injury in training camp, the first four weeks this year. The game against Denver was his second since returning.

Etc.

The Chargers did not rule out Allen for Sunday, Staley calling the wide receiver’s availability “more of a game-time decision.” Allen has been out since the second quarter of the season opener because of a hamstring injury. Officially listed as questionable, Allen said Friday he hopes to play against the Seahawks. “We won't put him out there unless we know that he can go,” Staley said. “How much he goes … it’s his first game back. So there'll be some type of pitch count … if he goes. If there's any apprehension, then he won't go.” ... Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller will be active Sunday, replacing Kelley (knee), Staley said. ... The other Chargers who will play are center Corey Linsley (food poisoning), right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Broncos make surprising decision at quarterback

When the Denver Broncos take the field on Sunday against the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will not be their quarterback. While Wilson deals with a hamstring injury, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has announced that he’s holding his starter out of the game in order to heal and Brett Rypien will get the start for Denver.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Look: Rex Ryan Has Blunt Message For Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 on the season Sunday as Tampa Bay suffered a shocking 21-3 loss to the depleted Carolina Panthers.  While watching the game this weekend, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan had two adjectives to describe the 2022 Buccaneers: "Old and Slow."  "This team is old and ...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Dolphins safety Brandon Jones to go on injured reserve

Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. “I’m not too excited about it,” McDaniel said about the latest setback for the Dolphins' secondary....
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

Report: Charlotte fires Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mike Boone will miss time for Broncos with high-ankle sprain

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a high-ankle sprain, reports Mike Klis of 9News Denver. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. X-rays came back negative, but it sounds like Boone will be held out at least through the Broncos' bye in Week 9. Marlon Mack was signed to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad on Monday, so he is set to replace Boone as the No. 3 running back behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray. The first two will continue to split most of the backfield work in Week 8 when the Broncos meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE COVERAGE: Jets lead 7-6 over Broncos late in first quarter

The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. First quarter First TD in the orange & blue for @LataviusM!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/usqcodrIxn— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 23, 2022 Latavius Murray finds the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Receive Brutal Injury News

On Friday, the Houston Texans ruled out defensive Jonathan Greenard for the second straight game due to injury. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some brutal news for the Texans. Greenard is going on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in practice this week. It is estimated that...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed

The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
450K+
Followers
72K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy