ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose State postpones game after running back from L.A. is struck, killed by bus

By Grace Toohey, Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3poXQ0_0iiOBvKR00

The San Jose State football team postponed its Saturday matchup after a freshman running back was struck and killed by a school bus Friday morning near the university, officials said.

Camdan McWright, 18, was hit just before 7 a.m. while riding an electric scooter through an intersection blocks from campus, according to university and police officials. California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Ross Lee said the scooter rider, later identified as McWright, died at the scene.

McWright, of Panorama City, was a standout player at St. Genevieve High School with dreams of becoming a TV sports analyst. He would have turned 19 in December, according to his player profile.

San Jose State was scheduled to play New Mexico State on Saturday at 3 p.m., but Jeff Konya, director of athletics, said the game would be moved to later this season.

"In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, we have made the decision with New Mexico State to postpone the game," Konya said in a statement Friday.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," said Brent Brennan, head coach of San Jose State. "Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times."

McWright was in a crosswalk when he was struck by a San Jose Unified School District bus. The preliminary investigation found that the bus "entered the intersection … on a green light," according to a CHP report.

There were 14 high school students on the bus; they and the driver were uninjured, the report said.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," Konya said. "The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

McWright played in one game this season, against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, rushing for six yards, according to his profile. Last year, he was named to the CalHiSports.com first all-state team.

The San Jose State community planned to gather for a candlelight vigil in McWright's honor at 6 p.m. at the scene of the crash, at 10th and Reed streets, according to the university . On-campus counseling services have been made available for all students.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them," Brennan said. "Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose State students, teammates gather to remember Camdan McWright

SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose driver flees after hitting woman, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they are looking for a driver that struck a woman and fled the scene. The collision happened near Snell Avenue and Blossom Hill Road around 7:17 p.m. Friday. The intersection was closed as police collected evidence. Investigators said the woman sustained life-threatening...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say

Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
450K+
Followers
72K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy