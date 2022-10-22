ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Hampden DA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Month

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEOrI_0iiOBWSO00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month and 22News took a look at how this affects young people.

It’s been seven years since the murder of local resident 17-year-old Kathryn Mauke by the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Her tragic story, helping to shed light on dating violence.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said, “One in 11 teenage girls will experience some form of physical dating violence in their teenage years.”

Suspect charged with murdering girlfriend in West Springfield

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Hampden District Attorney’s office is putting together a program to address that alarming statistic.

Anthony Gulluni added, “This program is educating young people and everyone concerned with the prevalence of this problem. How to prevent it, also how to acknowledge and observe signs that someone is suffering from some sort of domestic abuse.”

There are several signs of dating violence. Laura Penney-Edwards, of Safe Passage in Northampton told 22News, “Someone who might be checking your phone, keeping tabs on you, isolating you from friends and family, demonstrating extreme jealousy, insecurity, or possessive controlling behavior.”

Some are at more risk than others. Teens who are female, LGBTQ, or unsure of their gender identity are at a higher risk for physical and sexual dating violence compared to males and those who identify as heterosexual.

Parents are encouraged to speak honestly and openly with their teen about what healthy relationships look like and that violence has no place in a healthy relationship.

Laura Penney-Edwards added, “We know that one of the most protective things for young people is having a connection to trusted adults, having those strong community connections is actually a really important factor for young people.”

The Hampden District Attorney’s new program will be introduced October 25th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
hampdenda.com

West Springfield homicide victim identified

October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Springfield Police ball honors retiring officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police ball was held Saturday night at La Quinta Inn on Congress Street in Springfield. The annual ceremony is used to thank, honor and celebrate Springfield Police officers who are retiring. We stopped by the event and spoke with Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, who explained why events like these are important now more than ever.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Amherst man gets 7-8 years in 2019 armed robbery

NORTHAMPTON — An Amherst man was sentenced to seven to eight years in prison on Oct. 4 in connection with a 2019 home invasion in which the victim recognized the masked man by the sound of his voice, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office. Hampshire Superior Court...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Volunteer celebration honors first responders saving officer at annual Ride to Remember

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Ride to Remember honors and remembers fallen officers who have died in the line of duty and this year they’re celebrating a life saved. Springfield Police Sergeant Ed Van Zandt suffered a serious medical issue during last month’s ride and is on the road to recovery because of the heroic efforts of first responders.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy