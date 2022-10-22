ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar

JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff

SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
SHERIDAN, IL
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy