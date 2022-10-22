Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Related
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
cwbchicago.com
$250,000 bail for man who allegedly dragged Chicago cop during Lakeview traffic stop
A convicted felon dragged a Chicago police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Lakeview, then ran from the scene, leaving a gun inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Michael Franklin, 38, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail by Judge David Navarro during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
Greyhound employee dies following shooting in front of station on Near West Side
CHICAGO — A Greyhound employee was shot Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side and later died. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in stabbing at Joliet bar
JOLIET, Ill. - One man was killed and another was wounded in a stabbing at a bar early Monday in southwest suburban Joliet. Joliet police responded to a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. at the Spanish American Club located at 413 Meeker Avenue, police said. Officers found two...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 50, shot in apartment hallway in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside his apartment complex Sunday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment around 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street when he heard a disturbance from a 2nd floor apartment, police said.
Chicago mass shooting during 100 car caravan kills three people, injures two
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A night of street racing ended in gunfire in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood. Five people were shot, and three of them died early Sunday morning. A resident who lives above nearby businesses told CBS 2's Shardaa Gray that everyone was having fun, then shots rang out. "I just hear pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop pop and, shoosh, I'm gone," said Darrell Cross. Several donut circles were still visible Sunday at the intersection of Archer and Kedzie. Cross has lived near there for five years. He heard the...
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Driver shot, critically wounded in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Monday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was driving westbound around 12:51 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 26th Street when someone in a red sedan started shooting, according to Chicago police. The victim suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Waukegan crash after having mechanical issue
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - A North Chicago man is dead following a vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday morning. At about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Green Bay Road and Suddard Street for a vehicle crash, authorities said. When officers arrived, they located a crash involving...
fox32chicago.com
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Chesterfield
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian earlier this month in the West Chesterfield neighborhood. A 2017 Chevrolet Impala struck a pedestrian around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the 300 block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police. The vehicle...
Man recalls witnessing friend killed, 3 others hurt after vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop
Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Shawn Caples' apartment, where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.
Walmart shooting: 1 in custody after person shot in parking lot, Hodgkins police say
One person was taken into custody without incident, according to Hodgkins police.
16-year-old killed, 13-year-old wounded in West Side shooting, ID’d
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 13-year-old girl was wounded on Chicago’s West Side Saturday. According to police, Rishawn Hendricks, 16, was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Fairfield around 8:20 p.m. when two men got out of a dark colored car and began shooting. Police said the […]
wglc.net
One person hospitalized after Sheridan shooting; standoff
SHERIDAN – An early morning shooting and hours-long standoff drew a significant police presence to the village of Sheridan Saturday. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s claim that around 7:30 AM they were called to the community for a report of a 63-year-old man shot in the leg. Witnesses said the suspect, who allegedly shot the man, fired off several more rounds and then fled on a riding lawnmower. The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, reportedly barricaded himself in his residence in Sheridan for nearly twelve hours before surrendering to authorities. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail on a charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, with additional charges expected. The shooting victim was taken to a Rockford hospital in stable condition. LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
fox32chicago.com
Two men attacked and robbed after leaving party in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Illinois - Two men were attacked and robbed as they left a party in unincorporated Round Lake early Sunday morning. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the men were walking out of a home on the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue shortly after midnight when they were approached by a man with a gun.
Comments / 11