The secret Star Wars movie project that is being led creatively by Damon Lindelof was thrust into the open Sunday night when it was revealed that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, was on board as helmer. The project has been in the works for months and while Lindelof is getting the Wookie-sized share of attention, thanks in no small part to a pedigree that includes co-creating TV sensation Lost and shepherding the acclaimed HBO series Watchmen, he is by no means the only person involved in the project.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Star Wars' Movie in the Works...

22 MINUTES AGO