Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Man wanted in April shooting jailed in Robeson County
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man identified as a suspect after an April shooting in Robeson County left a man in critical condition has been arrested, according to St. Pauls police. Aron “Shorty B” Mitchell was arrested on Friday and taken to the Robeson County Detention Center, police said. The shooting happened at about […]
WRAL
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
WRAL
One dead from shooting in Fayetteville neighborhood
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. The shooting occurred along the 2000 block of Maitland Drive, a residential area, around 6:45 p.m. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. They were not identified by Fayetteville police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three shot; two dead in Bladen County shooting
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning, which resulted in the death of a man and a teenager. According to Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker, deputies responded to reported shots fired around 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads.
Three charged in violent home invasion robbery
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired. On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery. The victim stated that a female knocked...
cbs17
Police ‘suspect juveniles’ in Cary mobile home fire, firefighters on scene
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Police and firefighters are responding to a fire in Cary Sunday afternoon, according to Cary dispatch. Officials said crews were called to the 1100 block of Morrisville Carpenter Road at about 1:46 p.m. Morrisville Police said they are at the scene and they “suspect juveniles.”...
WRAL
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night. The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
Teenage daughter of Fayetteville city councilwoman fatally shot
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a 10th grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
WECT
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting sidewalk cafés should be updated to include bars instead of only restaurants serving food. Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood. Updated:...
cbs17
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
cbs17
Fact check: Did Wake County violent crime fall 42% when Donnie Harrison was sheriff?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For any candidate who’s running for sheriff, there may be no issue more important than crime. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison is running to get his old job back, and campaign ads and mailers that support his candidacy repeat a big number — a 42-percent drop in violent crime during his previous 16-year run as sheriff.
cbs17
Man found with gun, drugs, stolen trailers, ATV in Hope Mills, deputies say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested a man in Cumberland County after finding him with stolen items and drugs in Hope Mills Saturday. Deputies said they issued a search warrant on the 1700 block of Smokey Canyon Drive, where they seized multiple stolen items. According...
cbs17
1 hurt in crash between Raleigh fire engine, motorcycle, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash between a Raleigh fire engine and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. At about 1:08 p.m., officers said they were called to the 4400 block of Six Forks Road to find a motorcyclist hurt from the crash. The...
North Carolina man arrested for killing his brother, police say
A man was arrested on Thursday for killing his brother, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Raleigh teen's rampage began when he fatally shot his brother, according to new report
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police believe the shooting rampage that left five dead in North Carolina’s capital city last week began when the 15-year-old suspect shot his older brother, according to a report released Thursday. More details about the shootings emerged from the four-page preliminary report that Raleigh’s police...
cbs17
Hundreds pay respects to Raleigh officer, a married father, who was killed in mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement, family, and the Raleigh community paid their respects to Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres Friday night when his visitation was held at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh. Torres, 29, was on his way to work when he was shot and killed outside his...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Comments / 7