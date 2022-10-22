ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

"A Christmas Carol" auditions set for October 26, 28, 2022

By Jessica Farrish
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year, time for Theatre West Virginia to put on “A Christmas Carol.”

The well-loved tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to the Raleigh Playhouse stage in December.

Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said auditions are on October 26, 2022, and October 28, 2022, at the PawPaw Tree building on South Kanawha Street in Beckley, starting at 6 p.m.

Hill added that the TWV Academy for young actors is also hosting classes every Tuesday evening.

“Right here in Beckley, uptown Beckley, it’s at the Papaw Tree,” said Hill “Theatre West Virginia’s developing actors for the future. Come and be a part of that.”

Theatre West Virginia Academy is for students who are 10 to 18 years old.

Veteran performers give lessons in acting, voice and dance.

