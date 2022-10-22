BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters begin the early voting process Monday morning. The Board of Elections and Registration says there are two big things you need to do. First of all, bring your ID and second, look over the sample ballot before coming. They will be handing out there papers to people in line to go over the two constitutional questions and two local questions that will be on the ballot.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO