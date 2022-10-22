Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
First State of the Region Expo held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, economic leaders are looking at how new industry in our area could change the region. It’s the first ever “State of the Region” Business Expo. Organizers of the “State of the Region” meeting say local communities can no longer compete against...
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
The Age Gap Tour: Heather Land
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Heather Land saw the number of people following the funny videos she posted on Snapchat go from 750 to 45,000 in the matter of hours one day, she knew it was time to change careers. So she left what she called her “big girl job”...
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Interview: Dr. Ben Stabbe Bright Life Chiropractic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Chiropractic month. The purpose is to raise public awareness of the benefits of chiropractic care and its natural, whole-person, patient-centered and drug-free approach to health and wellness. Dr. Ben Stabbe from Bright Light Chiropractic shared his approach to Chiro care.
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Awareness Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Stroke Awareness Day is this Saturday focusing on raising awareness and showing support for survivors. Vascular Interventional Radiologist Dr. Ryan O’Kelley from Memorial Health joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us some tips to know about stroke and how we can protect ourselves and loved ones.
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
‘It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah:’ Stars attend SCAD’s annual film festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Star power in Savannah Sunday as stars like Eddie Redmayne walked the red carpet on day 2 of SCAD’s annual film festival. “It’s exciting to have people experience Savannah, particularly the actors since you get to see them walk around,” Film Festival Attendee Karen Cobe said.
Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first Saturday for early voting closes Georgia polling places see record high turnout. “It is nice to see representation people coming out to do their civic duty,” Voter Logan Hardin said. Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office reports that as of Saturday morning 660,000...
William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday
William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
United Way of the Coastal Empire honoring past campaign chairs with photo wall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is honoring its former fundraising campaign chairs in a special way. A photo wall was created showing the past campaign chairs dating all the way back to 1938. The United Way helps those in need in five Coastal Empire...
Trick or treat! Dogs dress up in costumes for adorable fundraising event in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, but in Savannah, some furry friends got in the spooky spirit a little early. On Saturday and Sunday, dogs could be seen wearing a variety of creative costumes around the Hostess City and it was all for the 17th annual Wag-O-Ween event.
Early voting begins Monday in S.C.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina voters begin the early voting process Monday morning. The Board of Elections and Registration says there are two big things you need to do. First of all, bring your ID and second, look over the sample ballot before coming. They will be handing out there papers to people in line to go over the two constitutional questions and two local questions that will be on the ballot.
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
SCAD Film Festival Interview: Eddie Redmayne
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The SCAD Savannah Film Festival began this weekend celebrating its 25th Anniversary with exciting programming and screenings. The red carpet Sunday night on Broughton Street was illuminated with bright lights and stars like Academy Award Winning Actor, Eddie Redmayne and actress, Jenna Ortega.
Statesboro Publix and Eagles Corner Construction Update
Statesboro and Bulloch County citizens are closer than they ever have been to grocery shopping at Publix in Statesboro again. Due to supply chain delays that have become the norm in recent months, the Eagles Corner Publix in Statesboro is now shooting for a very early December opening. This is a slight shift from the previous estimate of mid-November.
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
