This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WIS-TV
Big Red Barn receives $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation for Warrior PATHH program
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation towards funding the Warrior PATHH program for Veterans and First Responders. Approximately 40% of South Carolina’s veterans and first responders struggle with mental health challenges. The program provides a seven-day residential peer-based training,...
One wounded in midday shooting off Broad River Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in a community along Broad River Road in the middle of the day Monday. The department said that the shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 100 block of Nobility Drive which is along Broad River Road in the St. Andrews community.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
abccolumbia.com
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
Columbia hiring staff, laying turf, getting ready for Rapid Shelter to open in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Things are moving right along at Rapid Shelter Columbia which was first announced back in September. The city is building 50 pallet cabins around the inclement weather center on Calhoun Street. Columbia's Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness says their intention was to have the cabins...
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?. The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions. WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down...
WIS-TV
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A father in Newberry County is under arrest after deputies found his child dead. Colie Dawkins, of Lyman, is charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. Investigators said Newberry County 911 received a call at midnight about a domestic...
sc.edu
Don’t celebrate Richland Mall’s upgrade yet
Richland Mall’s parking garage is sparsely occupied. Most of the structure stands eerily empty. (Photos by Audrey Elsberry) The Richland Mall could be getting a major overhaul, but if a deal between the mall’s owners and a potential developer falls through, nothing will change. The developer, Southeastern Real...
This Is South Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You should always wear confidence like a crown and a recent pageant winner is using her platform to teach young girls how to do just that. Cherita Williams, Ms. South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 is working to strengthen and empower young girls to embrace their inner beauty through the Authentique Beauties Pageant.
WIS-TV
Columbia prepares for busy weekend
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
swlexledger.com
Biggyby Coffee coming soon to Red Bank and Lexington
Lexington, SC 10/13/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A new boutique drive-thru coffee experience is coming to Red Bank and a short time later to the Lexington area of the county. Biggby Coffee is an all drive-thru experience that serves high-quality coffees, smoothies, and other specialty drinks, as well as some food items. These will include foods that will pair with a good cup of coffee. Things like bagels, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, and muffins are just a few of the foods that will be on the menu.
CPST will improve Newberry County again, vote yes
When the Capital Project Sales Tax passed in Newberry for the first time in 1998, Newberry was only the second county in South Carolina to adopt CPST. Since then, the CPST penny sales tax has passed three additional times in Newberry County and a total of $68 million of improvements have been made across the county. In South Carolina, a total of 24 counties now have CPST including, in recent years, our neighbors in Greenwood, Laurens and Saluda counties. In marketing efforts of CPST in those counties, CPST improvements in Newberry County were cited as evidence CPST works.
Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County wins David W. Robinson Catalyst Award
NEWBERRY — The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
abccolumbia.com
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
