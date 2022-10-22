ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

What does the Texas Ag Commissioner do and who is running?

By Monica Madden, Chantel Barnes
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvnyC_0iiO9IfD00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — When Texans head to the polls Monday, they’ll need decide who they want to serve as Agriculture Commissioner. Attorney and Democrat Susan Hays is attempting to unseat Republican incumbent Sid Miller, who is seeking re-election this November.

The winner will oversee a large budget at the Texas Department of Agriculture, which helps give financial assistance to farmers and ranchers, uses grants to attract development in rural Texas, and oversees the products that wind up in your grocery stores.

Miller served in the Texas House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013. He was elected Agriculture Commissioner in 2014, and won re-election in 2018. Miller is touting his accomplishments from his previous terms, promising voters there’s more work he needs to get done in the office.

Hays, who grew up in a neighboring town to Miller’s hometown, attended UT Austin and later Georgetown University, where she obtained her law degree. She is an equal rights lawyer who has recently focused her law practice on the cannabis industry.

Both have deep roots in Texas. Hays’ family started ranching just after the civil war, and Miller’s since the 1700s.

While the two candidates have significant policy differences, one area where their ideas overlap is marijuana. Both support the use of medical cannabis.

“I’m pushing for full medical cannabis,” Miller said. “I think it’s time. I’m pushing the legislature to lead those medical decisions up to the physicians.” Unlike his opponent, Miller does not support the recreational use of marijuana.

“We need to grow up and deal,” Hays said. She supports legalizing cannabis. “I hope to lead the way with that with my expertise in cannabis policy of what’s the right way to do it in a way that’s healthy and protects us.” Hays’ campaign website outlines a detailed critique of Texas policy and a roadmap to improve .

Having grown up in rural Texas, Hays says one of her top priorities is rural healthcare access.

“The Ag department houses the State Office of Rural Health,” Hays said. “My husband and I’ve been living in rural Texas for the last couple of years…where three counties share one hospital, rural healthcare is really struggling…We’ve had dozens of hospitals closed the last several years, and that office is rotting in the basement. There’s just a lot of potential to help rural Texas by beefing up the health care aspects.”

If re-elected, Commissioner Miller says he wants to focus on the state’s export program and consumer protection and nutrition.

“I took a nutrition program where we were feeding zero local products in our school lunch rooms. And now our kids are being fed $65 million worth of locally grown fresh organic products in our cafeterias,” Miller said.

With Texas facing a year of drought, agriculture and water are pressing issues for the Ag office to address.

According to Hays’ campaign website, she plans to “promote both economically and environmentally sustainable agriculture” and “will seek to bring the available federal funding to facilitate these practices to Texas and lead the way to the future of Texas Ag.”

“I will find mechanisms to protect water in place today and into the future…insist that state water agencies, groundwater districts, and groundwater management areas have the funding and tools to do their job,” Hays said.

Miller acknowledges Texas’ water vulnerability. “To solve the Texas water problem, we must dream big again,” Miller’s campaign site said. “While being your Texas Agriculture Commissioner gives me an important vantage point on this challenge, the Department of Agriculture lacks the authority to initiate such a program. It will require a broad public commitment and leadership from all branches of government, as well as the private sector.”

If elected, Hays also wants to address rural economic development.

“We don’t just need projects that create low-paying jobs, but projects that create access to capital so that rural Texans can start businesses that lift up the whole community.” Hays’ campaign site said.

Her economic development plan is intertwined with health care, “it’s time to build the agency back up.” she said. Her plans include talking with members of the Finance Committee and the appropriations committee to get a good solid budget and increase the State Office of Rural Health and its program to support rural hospitals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Why was Texas an early innovator when it comes to early voting?

HOUSTON — The history of early voting in America is a little murky. That’s because it really started as absentee voting, which allows people to cast their ballot when they can’t be there in person on Election Day. According to TIME magazine, the earliest evidence of people...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

How disinformation is threatening the midterm elections in Texas

David Triebs hangs a white flag with a semi-automatic rifle and the words “COME AND TAKE IT” from his white pickup truck. On a recent afternoon in August, the 57-year-old parked his truck at the Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park to protest a campaign event for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales

According to a report by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, while the state's land market to start 2022 was not as hot as it was in 2021, demand was still above 2019 levels.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

What manufacturing workers make in Texas

(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy