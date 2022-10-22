ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

San Antonio Vet Russell Rush, PD/Afternoon Host At KXXM, Dies At 44.

Russell Rush, afternoon host and Program Director at iHeartMedia CHR “96.1 Now” KXXM San Antonio, died over the weekend, following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. Tributes and remembrances poured in to the Facebook page of his wife, Saralyn Ferrell, who confirmed the news Saturday evening. “You were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Beloved San Antonio Radio Host Russell Rush Remembered

Beloved radio host Russell Rush has died following a long battle with cancer. Rush, who was a host and program director of San Antonio's 96.1 Now, announced in 2019 that he was battling T-Cell Lymphoma,. Earlier in the week, Rush's wife Saralyn shared he had entered home hospice care. His...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok

22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

'It's rough' | Local family of baby with rare defect shares his health journey

SAN ANTONIO — In a gown covered in cartoon characters, 13-month-old Tobias Rincon still smiles and giggles when his mom Sophia speaks to him bedside. She says her son is a happy baby most of the time despite spending much of short life in and out of the hospital. Last September, the baby boy was born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia, also commonly known as CDH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, October 24, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, find out if you have what it takes to be one of The 13th Floor’s terrifying monsters. Plus, sink your teeth into some brains...or some brain cakes from Justin Cakes!. Sweet Paris Creperie is making some yummy fall eats and giving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

A 1926 San Antonio home owned by the son of Civil War hero and Texas banker Ira Evans is for sale

A 1926 Monte Vista home once owned by Wilbur Leslie Evans, the son of an iconic Lone Star State businessman, has hit the market for $925,000. According to property records, the Tudor-style home's original owner was the son of Ira Hobart Evans, who won the U.S. Medal of Honor for his service during the Civil War and eventually became a railroad exec then founded Austin National Bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
powerofpositivity.com

Kind Dad Builds $35M Theme Park for Special Needs Children

After building an amusement park for special needs children, one kind dad became a hero in his community. Gordon Hartman felt inspired to create the park after taking his family on vacation. His daughter Morgan is on the autism spectrum and requires special cognitive and physical care. On the trip,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy