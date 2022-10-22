Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dogs as Pets: The Chihuahua
America loves their pets! There is no denying that. Most people today who own a dog consider their canine furball as a member of the family and rightly so. For if you don’t……buy a fish. Dogs for centuries have provided their human counterparts with love, affection, and...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'
A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat's Cute 'Crunchy Meows' While Walking With Mom Have People Obsessed
TikTok user @bowieandjimmy recently filmed herself taking a walk with one of her cats and to say we're obsessed is the understatement of the year. The moment you hit play you'll understand why. For some reason, her cat named Bowie was extra talkative during the walk that day. But it's...
Spine-chilling X-rays of zoo animals stump — and scare — on Instagram. Check them out
“Thanks for being transparent,” one person told the zoo in California.
The Best Dog for Me is the Golden Retriever!
Most people in the world love dogs. I love dogs as well. I do not have a dog in my house. My parents think that taking care of pets is too much for us. It is also because I have allergies and eczema. If I touch a dog's fur, then I will feel itchy. If I can have a dog, then I will choose a golden retriever as my pet. The reason why I prefer golden retrievers is because they look happy like me.
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
active.com
The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend
How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
pethelpful.com
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
active.com
The Best 10 Dog Harnesses of 2022: Options for Training, Hiking, and More
How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
pethelpful.com
Precious Dog Has Zero Interest In Being Introduced to Kittens
Everyone who owns a dog and a cat dreams of them getting along and finding them playing together or curled up in a big ball of fluffiness taking a nap together. But sometimes things just don't go that way. Just ask @BrideyDrake who welcomed a new litter of kittens into her home and attempted to introduce her black lab PiPi to the babies.
Tasks for dogs
Most of the dogs I have had have been happy to be fed, loved, and showered with attention. Although they were all very important to me, I cannot say that they were demanding at all. When our dog Bandit arrived, all that changed. Suddenly, I had a dog who was very needy and who needed a physical outlet and mental stimulation. I am so thankful that I have a friend who is a dog trainer who helped teach me what Bandit needed. I wish I could go back and apologize to my other dogs because I think many of the techniques that I use with Bandit would have helped most breeds of dogs.
pawesome.net
Corgi Races Are About The Cutest Thing You Will See All Day
Corgis are not the first dog that comes to mind when you think of racing. Greyhounds have long been used for racing for their long legs, body shape, agility, and quickness. However, Corgis are cute with their short legs, adorable appearance, and small tails. Yet the Cogi is a very sturdy and athletic dog. The Pembroke Welsh Corgi and the Cardigan Welsh Corgi were bred for herding cattle, so it’s no surprise that these adorable dogs are also hard-working and athletic.
Comments / 0