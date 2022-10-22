Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Arizona officials 'deeply concerned' about voter intimidation at ballot boxes
Maricopa County officials expressed that they are concerned over increased reports of voter intimidation at ballot boxes after two armed "vigilantes" were found outside a ballot box on Friday. Photos and videos from Friday, obtained by ABC News, showed two men dressed in tactical gear and armed with magazines stationed...
AZFamily
Election tabulation begins in Maricopa County with 168,000 mail-in ballots ready to be counted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday, with approximately 168,000 ballots ready for tabulation. “We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release. “With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open, and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots.”
A 2022 warning from Arizona amid reports of voter intimidation
Amid expectations of high turnout this year, there's also the fear that some voters could be dissuaded from participating.
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa
Arizona officials ‘deeply concerned’ by armed ‘vigilantes’ at ballot drop box
Arizona officials on Saturday sounded alarms about voter safety after two armed individuals deemed “vigilantes” dressed in tactical gear were found outside a Maricopa County ballot drop box Friday evening. “We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote and...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
AZFamily
Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MSNBC
Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter
The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
kjzz.org
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission says group watching drop boxes can't use similar name
Arizona's Citizens Clean Elections Commission was created by voters in 1998 to help ensure the integrity of elections. But now a grass-roots group alleging fraud in the 2020 election has adopted a similar name — and is patrolling drop boxes throughout Maricopa County. The state’s commission wants to bar...
Fronteras Desk
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors chairman: Election workers facing harassment
Early voting is underway in Arizona. However Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates says workers at the tabulation and election center have already faced intimidation. He said there have been incidents of people taking pictures of and harassing election workers as they go into the site. "This is...
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kawc.org
Arizona sees dispute over 'Clean Elections' name for group monitoring ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- The executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission wants to block a group monitoring ballot drop boxes from using the Clean Elections name, at least in Arizona. In a message to the Attorney General's office, Tom Collins said people associated with Clean Elections USA already have been...
santansun.com
arizonasuntimes.com
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
santansun.com
statepress.com
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Katie Hobbs answers questions during Phoenix PBS station interview amid debate debacle
Following weeks of controversy over her decision not to take part in a debate against Republican Party gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs took part in a one-on-one interview with KAET-TV host Ted Simons ahead of the midterm elections. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
AZFamily
