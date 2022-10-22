ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Election tabulation begins in Maricopa County with 168,000 mail-in ballots ready to be counted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Elections Department will begin counting mail-in ballots on Monday, with approximately 168,000 ballots ready for tabulation. “We are off to a great start for the November 2022 General Election,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a news release. “With 1.9 million early ballots mailed, 12 Vote Centers open, and more than 25,000 new or updated voter registration applications processed, we’re excited to begin tabulation of the ballots.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Possible voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Mesa

Republican Kristi Noem's campaign took to social media to draw attention to remarks made by her Democratic opponent Jamie Smith during a discussion with the Sioux Falls Rotary Club. In the remarks, Smith says he is looking for new things to tax, which Noem's campaign takes issue with. However, Smith points out that the question he was answering was about taxing recreational marijuana if it passes, that he doesn't want to raise taxes, and that Noem's campaign is taking him out of context for political gain. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Tensions high after armed individuals reportedly watch ballot box in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple incidents of possible voter intimidation have been reported this week, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying they will do anything to ensure a fair election. Sheriff’s deputies were called to an incident Friday night at a ballot box in...
MESA, AZ
MSNBC

Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

City, residents opposing county housing project

Chandler officials have been trying to figure out ways to bring affordable housing to the city for months. Now, there is a proposal to do just that and they’re opposing it. They aren’t alone, either. Homeowners are organizing to stop The Landings on Ocotillo project, in which developer...
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler residents could save big on conservation projects

Chandler residents who want to do their part to help conserve water got some good news with the last session of the state Legislature: It’s very likely they’ll be able to make upgrades to save water and get reimbursed the cost. The city has had a program to...
CHANDLER, AZ
statepress.com

Student involved in February GLV altercation to pay fine, attend education class

ASU student Lindsey Schmitt must attend an education class and pay a fine to victims involved in an altercation in February at the Greek Leadership Village. According to court documents, the Maricopa County Justice Court is requiring Schmitt attend SAGE Counseling or another behavioral health provider for an education class. Schmitt is also being fined $4,293.10; the money will go toward all victims related to the matter.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!

Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
PHOENIX, AZ

