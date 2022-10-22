ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead after North Berwick crash

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
NORTH BERWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Names of 2 people who died in Keene plane crash released

KEENE, N.H. — The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released. They were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, the Keene Police Department said in a news release Monday. The...
KEENE, NH
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting

Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WORCESTER, MA
foxbangor.com

Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95

PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Morrill teen, 14, last seen 10 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old girl from Morrill has been reported missing, according to a news release issued Monday by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office. Ariana Montgomery was last seen on Oct. 14 in Orland. The girl reportedly left a residence there with a person who was not identified and did not return home.
MORRILL, ME
Turnto10.com

Plow driver shortage expected in Massachusetts this winter

Massachusetts leaders are preparing for how to keep the roads clear this winter. Each year, the city of Attleboro deploys about 100 pieces of plowing equipment to clear more than 200 miles of roads. Like many cities and towns in Massachusetts, Attleboro is struggling to find plow drivers. “The biggest...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
UXBRIDGE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border

A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
UXBRIDGE, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

BMV is now offering appointments

AUGUSTA, Maine — Need to get your driver's license renewed but don't have time to sit and wait at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles? Well, now you don't have to. "This is really bringing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles into the 21st century," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday at a press conference.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Canadian man charged in connection with threats in Boston

BOSTON — A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats last month targeting several prominent locations in Boston, police said Monday. Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, faces multiple charges in Canada, Boston police said in a statement. A series of threats were...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy