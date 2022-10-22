Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
A Sweet and Tempting New Business Just Opened in Dover-FoxcroftThe Maine WriterDover-foxcroft, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
One dead after North Berwick crash
NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick. A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill...
Names of 2 people who died in Keene plane crash released
KEENE, N.H. — The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released. They were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont, the Keene Police Department said in a news release Monday. The...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
newstalknewengland.com
Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend
Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
foxbangor.com
Massachusetts man dies in single vehicle crash on I-95
PITTSFIELD — A Massachusetts man is dead following a crash on I-95 in Pittsfield Friday. Just before 4 p-m, Maine State Police say they received several 911 calls reporting a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound in Pittsfield near mile 145. Emergency crews and troopers responded and located...
Morrill teen, 14, last seen 10 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — A 14-year-old girl from Morrill has been reported missing, according to a news release issued Monday by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office. Ariana Montgomery was last seen on Oct. 14 in Orland. The girl reportedly left a residence there with a person who was not identified and did not return home.
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
Turnto10.com
Plow driver shortage expected in Massachusetts this winter
Massachusetts leaders are preparing for how to keep the roads clear this winter. Each year, the city of Attleboro deploys about 100 pieces of plowing equipment to clear more than 200 miles of roads. Like many cities and towns in Massachusetts, Attleboro is struggling to find plow drivers. “The biggest...
NECN
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Uxbridge, Police Say
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday night in Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers responded to a report of a crash between two vehicles on Route 146 in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, about a half mile from the Rhode Island border, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Officials said a wrong-way driver was driving south on the northbound lanes.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, another injured, in wrong way crash near Massachusetts, Rhode Island border
A Massachusetts man has died, and another injured, after a serious wrong-way crash on Friday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 10:15 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Millbury Barracks responded to reports of a 2006 Chrysler 300, operated by a 42-year-old man from Douglas, being operated southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 146 in Uxbridge. At approximately 10:24 p.m. responding cruisers were advised the vehicle crashed into a 2019 Mazda CX5, operated by a 57-year-old man from Worcester, approximately one-half mile prior to the Rhode Island border. The operator of the wrong-way vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash. The operator of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
BMV is now offering appointments
AUGUSTA, Maine — Need to get your driver's license renewed but don't have time to sit and wait at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles? Well, now you don't have to. "This is really bringing the Bureau of Motor Vehicles into the 21st century," Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Monday at a press conference.
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
Canadian man charged in connection with threats in Boston
BOSTON — A Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats last month targeting several prominent locations in Boston, police said Monday. Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, faces multiple charges in Canada, Boston police said in a statement. A series of threats were...
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
Woman seriously injured in pedestrian crash in Leicester, police say
LEICESTER, Mass. — A woman suffered serious injuries in a pedestrian crash in Leicester late Friday afternoon, police said. Around 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of 99 Huntoon Memorial Highway for a report of a pedestrian trapped underneath a midsized passenger vehicle. Employees from a local...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
whdh.com
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
Two arrested in Clifton on aggravated drug trafficking charges
CLIFTON, Maine — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday morning when police raided a property on Scott's Point Road in Clifton. Jessica Lovely, 36, and Michael Drake, 54, were charged with Class A felony aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0