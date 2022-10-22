Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. — An afternoon drive-by shooting damaged a house and vehicle in Johnson County.

Olathe police responded to a call from a neighborhood near West 123rd Street and South Strang Line Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

A man told officers someone he knows drove by in a dark colored SUV and shot at him, hitting the house and car.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Olathe police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

